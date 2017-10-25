Have fun with creative looks like pop art and fairy

Rebecca Kiss/Assistant Photo Editor Alfi Amin, a sophomore majoring in biology, models the pop art makeup look. This look can be achieved with any black liquid liner and a steady hand. Close

Halloween is the perfect excuse to try out fun makeup you wouldn’t wear any other time. Try out some of these unique looks to find your ideal aesthetic this Halloween.

Pop art: Everything about pop art is dramatic and surreal, which makes this look super fun to create.

What you’ll need:

— Foundation

— Liquid black eyeliner

— White eyeliner

— Mascara/fake eyelashes

— Eyebrow pencil

— Red lipstick

— Lip liner

1. To start off, apply your normal foundation for an even base.

2. Fill your eyebrows with an eyebrow pencil, but make them darker than you normally would.

3. Then, use liquid liner to line your eyes with an overdramatic wing. Apply the liner to the bottom of your lash line as well. Usually your liquid liner should remain as close to the lash line as possible, but that doesn’t have to be the case for this pop art look. Draw a line on your eyelid between your brow bone and your crease and connect it to the tip of your wing. Apply white eyeliner to your inner lash line and finish off with mascara and fake lashes.

4. Next, use liquid liner to draw a line from the middle of your eyebrows to the bottom of your nose and then draw two small vertical lines to accentuate your cupid’s bow (the dip between your nose and lips).

5. Use liquid liner to draw a line on your cheekbones and your jawline. Draw two horizontal lines on the top and bottom of your collar bone and draw two vertical lines down your neck.

6. Over-line your lips with the liquid liner so your lips look larger than usual. Fill it in with a deep red lipstick. Apply a small amount of white eyeliner to the bottom lip and smudge it to create the illusion of comic-book lips.

7. Lastly, take a fine makeup brush, dip the back of it into your lipstick and create red dots all around your face to echo the comic-book effect.

Adapted from a look by YouTuber Claire Dim.

Fairy: Shimmer, sparkle and shine your way down State Street.

What you’ll need:

— Foundation

— Eyeshadow primer

— Teal eyeliner

— Teal eyeshadow

— Pink eyeshadow

— Black liquid eyeliner

— Pink glitter

— Mascara/fake eyelashes

— Silver rhinestones

— Eyelash glue

— Nude lipstick

1. To begin, apply your foundation as usual.

2. Apply eyeshadow primer all over your lids and blend pink eyeshadow into your crease. Apply a shimmery white shadow onto your lid (right below your crease). Line your top lid with black liquid liner and line your bottom lash line with teal eyeliner. Smudge it out with a small brush and teal eyeshadow. Then, apply mascara or false lashes.

3. Use the pink glitter as your blush and apply it to your cheeks. Use eyelash glue to stick rhinestones around your eyes and on your temples.

4. Finish the look with a nude lip.

Poison Ivy: Make all of your friends green with envy when they see your wicked look.

What you’ll need:

— Foundation

— White face paint (if you have medium to dark skin)

— Eyeshadow primer

— Green eyeshadow (dark and light shades)

— Yellow eyeshadow

— Black liquid eyeliner

— Green glitter

— A bag of tiny leaves (or cut tiny leaves from the larger ones you used for the costume)

— Eyelash glue

— Mascara/fake eyelashes

— Red lipstick

1. Start off by applying your regular foundation. Then, apply eyeshadow primer to your lids.

2. Use an eyeshadow brush to sweep light-green eyeshadow over your lid. Next, add darker shades of green to the outer corner of your lid and blend it up into your crease. Blend yellow shadow into the middle of your lid.

3. Create a wing with liquid liner. To complete the eyes, apply mascara or fake eyelashes.

4. If you have medium to deep skin, use white face paint to contour your forehead, cheekbones and jawline. Layer dark-green shadow over the white (or put it directly on your skin if you are fair-toned). To make the effect more intense, add green glitter mixed with eyelash glue on top.

5. Use eyelash glue to attach tiny leaves above your eyebrows. For a bolder look, glue more under your eyes in a curved line that follows the shape of your eye.

6. Finish the look by applying a deep-red lipstick.