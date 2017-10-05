Quench your thirst with BU-themed beverages

Provided by yayforfood.com Green smoothies are a perfect treat for Homecoming Weekend. Close

Beaming with Bearcat pride? Show everyone you rock Binghamton University green from the inside out with these five delicious drinks to serve at your Homecoming Weekend festivities.

Green Apple Ice Cream Soda Float (gluten-free)

— 3 peeled slices of Granny Smith apple

— Green sprinkles

— Whipped cream (optional)

— 1 cup sparkling apple cider

— 2 scoops vanilla ice cream

1. Place the apples and apple cider into a blender and pulse until smooth.

2. Pour the mixture into a glass and top with ice cream, whipped cream and sprinkles. Serve.

Adapted from willcookforsmiles.com

Healthy Pear Ginger Chia Smoothie (vegan, gluten-free)

— 1 packed cup baby spinach

— 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

— 1 pear, sliced

— 1 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

— 2 tablespoons chia seeds

1. Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

2. Pour into a glass and serve.

Adapted from yayforfood.com

Evergreen Cocktail Recipe (Alcoholic)

— 1 ounce tequila

— 1 ounce green creme de menthe

— 1/2 ounce Midori

— 2 ounces white grapefruit juice

— 2 ounces pineapple juice

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, pour in all of the ingredients and shake until chilled.

2. Strain the mixture into a glass and serve.

Adapted from mixthatdrink.com

7 Up Green Apple Lemonade Spritzer (alcoholic)

— 1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and cubed

— 1 1/2 cup apple-flavored vodka

— Juice from 1 lemon

— Juice from 1 lime

— 5 drops green food coloring

— 3 cups lemonade

— 3 cups 7 Up

1. Add all of the ingredients into a blender and blend until combined.

2. Pour into glasses and serve.

Adapted from simplymaderecipes.com

Shamrock Shake

— 1 1/2 cups vanilla ice cream

— 1/2 cup whole milk

— 10 drops green food coloring

— 1 teaspoon peppermint extract

— Whipped cream (optional)

— 1 maraschino cherry

1. Combine ice cream, milk, food coloring, whole milk and peppermint extract in a blender.

2. Blend until well-combined and pour into a glass.

3. Top with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry. Serve.

Adapted from epicurious.com