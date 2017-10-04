Stay festive and full this Homecoming Weekend

With such a packed Homecoming Weekend schedule, you’ll want to make sure you have enough snacks to satisfy your cravings. Check out Pipe Dream’s travel-friendly, share-worthy snacks that will keep you and your friends full all tailgate long.

Easy Cheddar Biscuits

— 1 package store-bought biscuit dough

— 2 cups grated sharp cheddar

— 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

— 2/3 cup of butter, melted

1. Unwrap biscuits and separate.

2. Open each biscuit and place about two tablespoons of grated cheddar cheese inside.

3. Place biscuits in a single layer on a baking sheet. Sprinkle top of biscuits with remaining cheese, plus cayenne, salt and pepper to taste.

4. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

5. Brush each biscuit with melted butter.

6. Wrap each biscuit individually in tin foil to keep them warm.

Adapted from Food Network and Pillsbury

Watermelon Feta Skewers

— 1 watermelon, cut into cubes

— 16 cherry tomatoes, halved

— 32 small basil leaves (or torn up larger ones)

— 1 cup feta cheese, cubed

— 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

— Salt

1. Push a watermelon cube to the tip of a 6-inch wooden skewer.

2. Then, skewer a basil leaf, tomato half, feta cube, tomato half, basil leaf, watermelon and so on.

3. Repeat this pattern on remaining skewers.

4. Drizzle skewers with balsamic vinegar and sprinkle with salt.

Adapted from Food Network

Barbecue Buffalo Crunch Mix

— 3 cups corn Chex cereal

— 4 cups rice Chex cereal

— 1 1/2 cups bite-sized pretzel twists

— 3/4 cup honey-roasted peanuts

— 2 cups bite-sized cheese-flavored crackers, like Cheez-Its

— 1 tablespoon hot sauce

— 1 packet of ranch dressing mix

— 1/2 cup barbecue sauce

1. In a large microwavable bowl, combine Chex, crackers, pretzels and peanuts.

2. In a separate bowl, mix together hot sauce, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing mix.

3. Pour wet mixture over dry ingredients and stir to evenly coat.

4. Microwave uncovered for five to seven minutes, stirring every two to three minutes.

5. Let cool on a sheet of tin foil, then store in airtight container.

Adapted from Chex

Oreo Soccer Balls

— 1 8-ounce package of cream cheese, softened

— 1 package of Oreos, crushed

— 2 cups white melting chocolate

— Black edible decorating marker

1. Mix together cream cheese and crushed Oreos until completely blended.

2. Roll mixture into 1-inch balls and freeze for 20 minutes.

3. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate in microwave in intervals of 30 seconds, stirring after each interval.

4. Dip each ball in chocolate to fully cover it, then place on wax paper in a single layer.

5. Refrigerate for two hours or until firm.

6. Use black decorating marker to draw pentagon-hexagon pattern of a soccer ball, then re-chill them until ready to serve.

Adapted from allrecipes.com and Snackworks