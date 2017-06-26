With sunny summer days upon us, taking the steps looking radiant is key. Trips to the beach, chlorinated pools and many hours outside can wreak havoc on your skin and hair. To avoid summer’s wrath, follow these recipes and create your own versions of this summer’s beauty must-haves. Lip balm: Use this lip balm before heading out to the beach. Adapted from A Girl Worth Saving What you’ll need: — 2 1/2 teaspoons of coconut oil — 2 1/2 teaspoons of shea butter — 4 teaspoons of beeswax pellets — 18 drops of carrot seed essential oil — (Optional) 4 drops of an essential oil of your choice (ex. peppermint) — Metal spoon — Lip balm tube/tin container How to make it: Combine the shea butter, coconut oil and beeswax in a saucepan. Heat gently on low and stir the mixture with a metal spoon. Once the wax and oils have melted, take the mixture off of the heat. Add in the carrot seed essential oil and any other essential oils of your choosing. Stir it once or twice and then immediately pour the lip balm into the tube or tin container. Place the lid on your container quickly, as the essential oils can easily evaporate. Keep your lip balm out of the sun to avoid melting and apply your new lip balm as often as you’d like in order to protect yourself from the sun’s rays. Homemade bronzer: If you haven’t been able to perfect your tan yet, try this natural bronzer to create the look of sun-kissed skin. Adapted from PETA What you’ll need: — Cocoa or cinnamon powder — Powdered sugar or baby powder — Old compact/jar — A mixing bowl How to make it: Combine the powders in the mixing bowl, matching the amount of each to your preference and your skin tone. Stir them together until you have reached your desired shade for bronzing. Add more cocoa or cinnamon powder to darken, or add more sugar or baby powder to lighten. If you are fair-skinned, add the cocoa or cinnamon powder in small quantities and vice versa if you have a darker complexion. Pour the mixture into the compact or jar. Apply your new bronzer to your arms and legs using a fluffy powder brush. Sea salt spray: This mix will perfect your beachy waves, whether you’re at the shore already or just at home missing the salty air. Adapted from Free People What you’ll need: — 1 tablespoon of sea salt — 1 tablespoon of melted, unrefined or organic coconut oil — 1 tablespoon of hair gel or leave-in hair conditioner — 1 cup of warm water — A plastic spray bottle — (Optional) Essential oils such as lavender or mint for a refreshing scent How to make it: Pour warm water into the spray bottle and add the sea salt. Shake until the salt dissolves. Combine the hair gel or leave-in conditioner and melted coconut oil in a separate bowl. Add the mixture to your spray bottle. If you would like, add a few drops of an essential oil. Shake the bottle well. Spray onto towel-dried hair for soft waves. Deep conditioner: Taking care of your hair is imperative if you don’t want chlorine from the pool or the sun to damage it. This conditioner will keep your hair shiny and healthy, as the eggs are rich in protein and are one of nature’s best moisturizers. Adapted from 4C Hair Chick What you’ll need: — 2 egg yolks — 2 teaspoons of a vegetable oil (like olive oil) — 1/8 cup of water — A bowl How to make it: Add all of the ingredients to a large bowl and mix well. After shampooing, apply this mixture to your hair leave it in for at least 15 minutes. Be careful not to leave it in too long, as you don’t want your hair to appear greasy. Rinse with cool water and style as you normally would. Oatmeal face mask: After a long day in the sun, relax and cool down with this easy face mask. Apply this face mask while sipping iced tea or lemonade as the end to a perfect summer’s day. Adapted from Reader’s Digest What you’ll need: — 1/2 cup of hot water — 1/3 cup of oatmeal — 1 egg white — 2 tablespoons of honey — 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt — A mixing bowl How to make it: Combine the hot water with the oatmeal flakes in a mixing bowl. Let this mixture settle for two or three minutes. Mix in the plain yogurt, honey and egg white. Stir well. Apply a thin layer of the mask to your face. Let sit for 10 to 15 minutes then rinse off with warm water.