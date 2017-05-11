Follow our tips to get ready for a full day of studying

For most college students, studying for finals is a rather unappealing activity. In order to reduce the misery that comes with finals week, a copious amount of food is necessary in order to make spending a day in the library a little more enjoyable. This means not only packing your laptop and textbooks, but also a meal or two, as well as some snacks.

If you’re as dedicated to your schoolwork as you probably should be, eating breakfast in the library is something you might have to do. For this meal, there are many options. Some scrambled eggs and toast or even a cheesy omelet can start your day off right. Eggs are super quick and easy to make in the morning, perfect for when you don’t have much time to waste. Hard-boiled eggs in particular are easy to make in big batches and bring to the library with you. If you’re not a fan of eggs, opt for some oatmeal dressed with berries. You can microwave instant packets in the Marketplace or Jazzman’s, or even make a large amount at the beginning of the week and store it in trendy Mason jars for the ultimate on-the-go breakfast.

For lunch, packing a salad is a great option. While it may not fit the academic apathy you have, it will make people around you believe that you have it all together, even if you’ve only been pretending to do work all day. A Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup is a great dessert because it contains a few grams of protein in the peanut butter and the sugar in the candy will keep you perked up. You could also pack a Panera Bread-style sandwich if you’re feeling up to the task, using one of the many recipes they have on their website. One includes toasted sourdough bread with a chicken breast cutlet, chipotle peppers, tomato, lettuce, avocado and some spices. All of these items can be found at a dining hall on campus so if you want to meal prep in the dining hall before you head to your desk, a quick walk to Hinman Dining Hall or Appalachian Collegiate Center will do the trick.

By the time dinner rolls around, you’re well in need of a break, so taking a trip to the Marketplace might not be the worst idea in the world. Indulging in some pizza is not something you’ll regret during finals week because you have too many other regrets to focus on. If you’d rather not leave the library for fear of losing your spot, bring some pasta to microwave. If you’re looking for something a little more health-conscious, use a spiralizer to make zucchini or sweet potato pasta. Pasta is easily stored and can be heated up quickly. Grilled chicken can be eaten at room temperature, as can sauteed tofu, which add protein to your meal to keep you fuller for longer.

Snacks should also be consumed periodically throughout the day to keep your brain fueled and your spirits up. If you’re feeling healthy, go for an apple or banana with peanut butter, which you can get in the dining halls or the Marketplace. An assortment of nuts (especially almonds), some vegetables with hummus and granola bars are also great foods to snack on.

If you are more of a grazer, chips and dip are an great option because both can be eaten at room temperature and provide a healthy crunch. A mix of popcorn and dark chocolate, which are both considered to be brain foods, will satisfy your not-so-healthy cravings. You can make a large batch of this at the beginning of the week and package it in individual bags to grab on your way out the door.

Students turn Glenn G. Bartle Library into their dorm room, among other things, all the time, so there is no shame in turning it into a cafeteria too. During finals week, if you’re not studying, you’re procrastinating. Use that time as wisely as you can and stuff your face because you deserve it no matter how unprepared you are.