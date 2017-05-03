Spring Fling is this weekend and provides the perfect opportunity to let loose and have fun. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Mac Miller or Ty Dolla $ign, or don’t know much about them, get ready for Saturday with our playlist here and online on our Spotify account, @bupipedream.

“Paranoid” — Ty Dolla $ign feat. B.o.B.

This song is essentially “John Tucker Must Die” in a hip-hop song — and it’s the perfect background music for a Snapchat to guilt trip your significant other. However, if you feel you personally identify with the lyrics in this song, you may want to reconsider your choice in partner.

“Best Day Ever” — Mac Miller

Let this song be the anthem of Spring Fling — you’re going to have an amazing day with your friends, maybe even the best day ever. You want to make the most out of this experience, so allow the lyrics to provide inspiration for the day.

“Or Nah” — Ty Dolla $ign feat. The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa and DJ Mustard

Even if you don’t know who Ty Dolla $ign is, chances are you probably know this song; it has a good, chill vibe and features other popular artists. However, since The Weeknd and Wiz Khalifa won’t be at Spring Fling, it’ll be interesting to see if, and how, Ty Dolla $ign performs this song on his own.

“Donald Trump” — Mac Miller

It’s almost like Miller was predicting the outcome of the 2016 presidential election with this track, as he raps, “Take over the world when I’m on my Donald Trump s**t, look at all this money, ain’t that some s**t.” This one’s a classic and the lyrics will help you laugh off nearly anything.

“Favorite Part” — Mac Miller feat. Ariana Grande

This laid-back love song is off of Miller’s most recent album, “The Divine Feminine,” which shows us a different side to the artist as he sings instead of raps. Miller lays raspy and smoky vocals over the track with all of the things he loves about his girlfriend, Ariana Grande, who is featured on the track.

Some more songs: