Make the most out of your day at the vineyards

When you think of spring, you probably think of sunshine, floral dresses and, of course, daytime parties. If these ideas all come to your mind, then a wine tour will satisfy your spring desires.

Wine tours involve students who are eager for a fun day of trying fancy wine and who only order the cheapest in the end. But cheap wine still leads to a blissful day full of “candid” photos (and lasting headaches). Pipe Dream’s tips will help you enjoy wine tour safely and stress-free.

What to wear:

Wine tours in the spring will most likely mean warm weather so light, flowy dresses and skirts (or boyfriend jeans) are the ideal picks. Make sure you feel confident in your outfit and bring a light jacket or cardigan in case it gets chilly. Ankle boots or gladiator sandals work well, but whichever shoes you decide on, make sure they are comfortable, as you’ll be doing some walking. Heels are usually not ideal. If it is sunny out, bring sunglasses and-or accessorize with a straw floppy hat. For the men, jeans or nice shorts and a cool button-down or T-shirt is perfect. Sneakers or Timberland boots are a good shoe choice, and don’t forget sunglasses.

What to bring:

WATER. Bring lots of water and make sure to drink a few glasses at home in the morning. Bring light (and carb-heavy) snacks like pretzels in case you get hungry throughout the tour, although some places will have snacks for you. You should bring at least $30 with you, as bottles will most likely be around $10 to $15, and extra money for more snacks is always helpful. A bottle opener is handy as some wineries have a policy against opening the bottles on site. Also, bring an extra bag to hold your wine bottles if you want to take any home. Make sure to also bring a portable phone charger.

For the ride:

So now that you have your outfit perfected, along with the items to pack in your bag, you need to think about the ride to the winery. If you are taking a bus, you should pack a sweatshirt to stay comfortable. Pack headphones or a speaker to listen to music. Make sure to bring a hand-held lunch, like a bagel or sandwich: avoid foods that are messy or hard to eat on a bus. Pro-tip: Have a little snack in between each winery, it’ll help make sure you are never drinking on an empty stomach. You might also want to bring ginger ale in order to settle a queasy stomach.

Once you are at the winery, you need to drink reasonably and responsibly because you are going to be in for a long, bumpy bus ride later. Remember, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Also, when the server asks you what type of wine you would like, you don’t have to lie and quickly choose one based on its name just to pretend you know what you’re saying. Ask questions and they will help you pick out one that you can afford and will actually enjoy. Don’t feel pressured to try every sample and if you don’t like one, then feel free to dump it out.

Make sure you have a few good photos before leaving each winery. After you’re done taking photos, drink up, have some lunch and enjoy the ride home.