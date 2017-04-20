Dark chocolate, trail mix and other high snacks that won't leave you hungry for more

Whenever you get the munchies, it’s easy to reach for those potato chips, cookies and ice cream cartons to satisfy your cravings, but with Pipe Dream’s help, substitute those unhealthy snacks with healthier alternatives that provide your body with many benefits. These alternatives will satisfy those munchie cravings, but you won’t regret them tomorrow.

Peanut butter and pretzels (an alternative to: Nutella)

The pretzels offer a satisfying crunch, but by switching out Nutella with peanut butter, you’ll get a snack that has far less sugar. As an added bonus, peanut butter is also high in protein and a good source in vitamin E.

Hummus and pita chips (an alternative to: nachos)

If you’re looking to dip some chips, try eating hummus and pita chips instead of nachos. Hummus is made of chickpeas, which are high in protein. Hummus is also high in fiber, which will leave you fuller.

Dark chocolate (an alternative to: a milk chocolate candy bar)

Instead of eating milk chocolate when you have a sweet tooth, go for a bar of dark chocolate. Chocolate with 70 to 85 percent cocoa contains a significant amount of fiber, antioxidants and minerals such as calcium, iron and potassium. Primarily, antioxidants help in removing free radicals from the body, which damage the body systems. Studies show that dark chocolate also improves brain function and reduces the risk of heart disease.

Raisins (an alternative to: Raisinets)

Raisins are, surprisingly, a very nutritious snack that offer many health benefits. Raisins can be eaten alone or can be paired with granola to be a topping on yogurt. A handful of the bite-sized snack contains vitamin A and antioxidants that protect the eyes from damage and strengthen vision. They also contain calcium, which contributes to strengthening the bones and joints. To protect teeth from decay, cavities and becoming brittle, raisins contain oleanolic acid, which prevents the growth of bacteria in the mouth.

Chicken noodle soup (an alternative to: ramen noodles)

Ramen, a notorious college-student snack, is loaded with saturated fats and sodium. When opting for a soup substitute, make sure to stay away from any canned product that is high in sodium. A great option is Campbell’s chicken noodle soup, which is low in calories. Additionally, the steam that comes from the soup relieves congestion and the warm broth can relieve a sore throat, either of which you may have if you’ve been smoking or sharing drugs with friends.