From hand creams to clothing, these hemp-based products are worth trying out

While hemp doesn’t make you high, the cannabis-based plant can affect your body in other ways. Hemp is popular as a component of textiles, foods and lotions. As the plant does contain THC, albeit a small amount, the legality of it remains a bit murky, but it is state-regulated. Today, companies that can produce hemp-infused products legally are thriving. If you’re looking to try cannabis in a legal, simple and easy way, enjoy Pipe Dream’s list of hemp products that you can get your hands on.

Hemp in moisturizer

You’ve seen it on Instagram, you’ve seen it on YouTube — maybe you can see it in your own bathroom. Hemp-infused moisturizers are trending, and it’s not just because of 420. While a hemp-infused moisturizer is not going to be the cheapest on the market, it’s actually better for your skin than many traditional lotions on the market. These products are made from hempseed oil, which is incredibly high in vitamin E and helps with the growth of skin tissue, making it great for cracked skin. It also contains vitamin C, which will brighten the skin.

Another benefit to hemp-based moisturizers and lotions is that they dry faster on the skin. If you’re moisturizing your face, the last thing you want is that sticky residue, especially if you’re applying makeup right after.

Some brands that make these products are exclusively hemp-related, like Hempz, but others like The Body Shop just decided to experiment with hemp. For The Body Shop, the choice paid off: its hemp hand cream is one of its best-selling items.

Pipe Dream’s moisturizer picks:



Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer, $23, Ulta

The Body Shop Hemp Hand Protector, $20, Ulta

Hemp in clothing

Grown as a fiber instead of a seed, the hemp plant is often used in textile making. Hemp has been used for centuries, often for rope and sails, but today, hemp is very popular in clothing, and many even prefer hemp over cotton as a fabric.

While many people also think hemp, as a fabric, is better for the environment than cotton, there is no conclusive data. A 2005 study by the Stockholm Environment Institute that compared hemp with cotton and polyester found that we can’t be sure if hemp requires less land, water and energy than the other textiles. Regardless, it’s a popular fabric for clothing because of its soft texture. Companies like Nomads Hemp Wear are taking advantage of the reputation of cannabis: “Taking hemp from hippy to hip one shirt at a time,” their website reads.

Pipe Dream’s clothing picks:



Women’s or men’s short sleeve hemp tee by Jungmaven, $48, jungmaven.com

Decker 5 Panel hat, in sand or black, by Times Hemp Company, $30, timeshempcompany.com

Hemp in food

Similar to acai, hempseed is a superfood that contains a high amount of protein. The seeds can be eaten raw, added to smoothies and shakes or pressed into milk; the options are almost endless. Essentially, you can add the tasteless seeds into anything, which is great for vegans and vegetarians looking to add protein to their diet.

Products like hemp milk and hemp butter that need more processing to achieve their flavor and desired texture are sold commercially in many grocery stores, so if you’re not amazing in the kitchen, you don’t need to try and make your own.

Pipe Dream’s food picks:



Pacific Foods Hemp Non-Dairy Beverage, $3.39, Target

Nutiva Organic Raw Shelled Hempseed, $7.99, Vitamin Shoppe