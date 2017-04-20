This is the second annual Postive Expression Night

This Saturday at 8 p.m., Mental Health Outreach Peer Educators (M-HOPE) is hosting a Positive Expression Night at the Undergrounds Coffeehouse in the Old University Union.

The event will feature artistic performances from students looking to express themselves in a supportive environment, and students can choose what they would like to perform. This year will feature six or seven performers, with most expressing themselves through instruments such as the guitar, piano and ukulele.

This will be the second year that M-HOPE is hosting this event, but it’s the first time that Liz Walsh, a junior majoring in psychology, is the main organizer behind it. The first Positive Expression Night open mic was designed as a final project by two M-HOPE interns last year. Due to the turnout and positive feedback to 2016’s event, the group decided to make it an annual event.

“We love seeing the general campus population getting involved in things like this and enthusiastically participate and express themselves,” Walsh said.

The goal of the event is to allow students to have a healthy place to take a break from any stress in their lives and just perform and-or watch performances.

“Sometimes it’s easy to get wrapped up in the stress of holidays and family, preparing for finals and all the assignments we have in between,” Walsh said. “It’s important to take a step back sometimes and do something you enjoy.”

In addition to the musical performances, there will be artwork on display from the M-HOPE Mental Health Expressions Art Walk. There will also be refreshments provided.