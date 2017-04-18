Have a look as hot as the weather with these products

Raquel Panitz/Staff Photographer Alfi Amin, a freshman majoring in biology, models summer makeup products. Close

Finally, the warm weather is upon us, and Binghamton University students can be seen in shorts instead of sweaters and chilling on the Spine instead of in the Marketplace. Spring forward into the end of the semester with these beauty products to revamp your routine and to give your skin a fresh, bright glow.

1. Tarte Maracuja Oil — $48



Use this oil to repair and protect damaged skin from Binghamton’s blustery weather for a healthy, hydrated complexion. Maracuja oil includes vitamin C and essential fatty acids that brighten your skin, giving it a clear, dewy glow. This product not only moisturizes, but also helps control oily and acne-prone skin without clogging your pores. It gives skin a soft, smooth finish and has anti-aging features, as it reduces wrinkles and fine lines. Apply a few drops of the oil to your face daily or combine it with your favorite foundation for a more dewy coverage.

Where to buy: Sephora, Ulta



2. Lush “Don’t Look At Me” Fresh Face Mask — $12.95



Revive your skin with an invigorating face mask to achieve a natural glow. With lemon juice and ground rice as its main ingredients, this product cleanses and softens skin and gets rid of dry, dead skin cells. A purifying mask is perfect for reviving dull skin and leaves you looking healthy with a bright complexion. With its refreshing results, this vibrant blue mask is also a nice way to relax during a well-needed study break. Apply the mask all over your face, avoiding your eyes and mouth, then leave it on for 15 minutes and wash it off with warm water.

Where to buy: Lush



3. Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Moisturizer — $27.50



Mend dull and dry skin and create a healthy complexion with this oil-free moisturizer. This lightweight product contains skin-enhancing ingredients such as ginseng and coffee beans, which hydrate and brighten your complexion. Use a quarter-sized amount of the moisturizer and apply with your hands on clean skin daily, rubbing it onto your entire face and neck, avoiding the eyes and mouth.

Where to buy: Ulta, Origins, Sephora



4. Too Faced Love Light Prismatic Highlighter — $30



Use this shimmery powder highlighter to instantly brighten up your complexion and bring some glimmer into your daily makeup routine. With three luminescent shades to choose from, try this highlighter to achieve a flattering, radiant glow. This product features a lightweight pearl finish and is packaged in a quaint, heart-shaped compact. Apply it lightly to the top of your cheekbones, your brow bones and the tip of your nose for a striking highlight to bring some brightness into your day.

Where to buy: Sephora, Ulta



5. Tarte Tartelette 2 “In Bloom” Clay Eyeshadow Palette — $46



Offering nine matte and three metallic shadows ranging from light, neutral shades to vibrant berry tones, there are endless possibilities to create unique and stunning looks with this palette. These highly pigmented colors will give your eyes a fresh, bright pop of color. Use the light, shimmery gold shadow on the inner corners of your eyes to instantly brighten them up, and then play around with the versatile shades to make different looks. To create a natural, everyday makeup look, sweep the metallic champagne color across your lid and then add light definition to your eyes by applying the matte tan, taupe and bronze shades into your crease, starting with the lightest color and slowly getting darker. However, for a more dramatic, going-out look, use the same steps as the natural look but apply the dark purple and ash brown shades to the outer corners of your crease and blend them out. Finish this smoky look off by using any of the metallic shades on your lid.

Where to buy: Sephora, Ulta

