Denim on denim and ruffles might seem scary, but this spring, they're worth a try

Rebecca Kiss/Pipe Dream Photographer Pictured: Isabela Quiambao, an undeclared freshman, poses in an acid-wash denim jacket in front of the Marketplace. Close

With the warm weather of spring upon us, many will be motivated to shed their winter threads in favor of a fresh, spring look. From pops of color to shorter hemlines, a few new pieces can help revamp your wardrobe. If you’re unsure of where to start, Pipe Dream is here to steer you in the right direction.

Ruffles

If you were forced into over-the-top ruffled dresses with matching socks as a child, you may be tempted to shy away from this look. However, ruffles have since evolved to present a more chic and flirtatious vibe. For an airy and ethereal look, opt for a flowy chiffon blouse with long ruffled sleeves or delicate ruffles on the front. Pair with a sleek, straight-legged cigarette pant for a refined look, or ripped jeans to keep the look more casual. For a more modern approach, find a monochromatic ruffled blouse made of a crisper fabric like cotton; this will yield a more structured ruffle.

Miniskirts

While short and tight skirts have never gone out of style, we’re moving away from stretchy bodycon skirts and toward a more structured appearance. Because the latter is made out of a less flimsy material, you won’t have to worry about it riding up. Allow your skirt to be the focal point of your outfit, and look for a bold-patterned miniskirt and wear it with a plain top.

Denim on denim



This is a bold look that most people either love or hate, but with denim pieces on the market ranging from overalls to chokers, now is the perfect time to try out the trend. Mixing different tones and fits can add dimension to a denim-on-denim ensemble. For example, a boxy, oversized dark-wash button-up will contrast nicely with a light-wash denim miniskirt. For those wary of trying this trend, take a more subtle approach by introducing denim accessories, like pairing a nondenim shirt and your favorite jeans with a denim clutch.

Low- to mid-block heel shoes



A block-heel sandal is perfect for spring outfits that are too dressy for flat sandals, but too laid-back for a high-heeled sandal. These shoes are low to the ground and feature a box-shaped, sturdy heel, making them comfortable enough to be an everyday shoe. A closed-toe block heel will provide a look similar to a ballet flat, but with added height. Block-heel, open-toe mules are the perfect springtime shoes. A mule is a shoe that covers the top of the foot but is backless to leave the heel and lower ankle exposed. With origins in Parisian fashion, a mule will add a classy touch to any outfit.

Embroidery

Embroidered clothing has blown up this season; often depicting floral designs, these decorative sewing patterns can add color and personality to any look. The fun embellishments can be found on items ranging from demure blouses to rugged jeans, but like most things in fashion, their popularity may be fleeting. Avoid going overboard and find pieces that are timeless. While shopping, ask yourself if this is an item you’d feel comfortable wearing once this trend dies down. You may not want a pair of jeans covered in embroidered flowers two years from now, but a skirt with subtle touches of embroidery may stand the test of time.

Sunglasses

The right pair of sunglasses is the perfect finishing touch to a spring outfit. Although designer sunglasses are nice to have, you’re more likely to buy a simple pair that matches everything to help justify your splurge. Instead, check out stores like T.J. Maxx or Forever 21 and find a couple pairs of bold sunglasses. From red cat-eye frames to aviators with green-tinted lenses, the options are endless. Keeping a few out-of-the-box pairs in rotation will add some spark to your wardrobe.