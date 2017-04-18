Good backdrops may not be so hard to find

When it comes to taking quality Instagram pictures in the Binghamton area, finding the perfect background is essential to garnering likes. While our campus and Downtown area may not feature the typical college town scene, there are still hidden gems scattered around the University and the Binghamton area that can work well for your next photoshoot, especially with the arrival of blooming flowers and beautiful spring weather.

The Nature Preserve



As a BU student, a Nature Preserve picture is a must-have, especially if you’re looking for a natural, scenic surrounding to show off your spring outfits. One of the most popular places to snap a photo is the bridge over the pond, which features a picturesque view. Another great backdrop for an outfit picture would be on the Pond Trail itself, especially while standing on the wooden steps that lead deeper into the woody area. The trees naturally arch over you, giving off a very enchanted, fairy-tale type of atmosphere. This scene is gorgeous just before sunset.

The Pegasus Statue steps



For a more laid-back photo, sit on the steps of the iconic Pegasus Statue and ask your friend to capture a candid shot of you. Make sure to get in the mountainous landscape in the background. The Pegasus serves as a great background to show off your outfit since the neutral color and minimalistic appearance of the statue helps keep the photo looking casual and not too hectic. The possibilities of poses are endless with this background, whether you want a snap of you reading a book for a studious feel or one of you laughing with your friends on the steps.

The BU Art Museum



The museum allows for a copious amount of space and perspective due to its high ceilings and wide hallways, which create a large gap between the model in the center and the background. The current exhibit features bold patterns, so wearing a simple outfit will work best. To give off an artistic vibe, ask someone to capture a photo of you staring at a piece of artwork while getting your outfit into the shot. Giving yourself an activity might take some pressure off and allow for a more natural pose.

The mural on the Binghamton Hots building



If you’ve ever walked through Downtown Binghamton, you’ve probably walked right by Binghamton Hots on Washington Street without realizing that behind the restaurant rests a large, colorful mural depicting a red macaw bird and painted windows. This mural is a great opportunity for you to get a fun photoshoot Downtown while modeling your spring outfits. The bold, red bricks add a pop of color into the picture, while the painting will add an artistic element to your photo.