From 'School of Rock' to 'Anastasia,' musical theatre options for a little less cash

In the hit Broadway musical, “Hamilton: An American Musical,” members of the audience get to experience the entertaining and inspirational story of Alexander Hamilton and other founding fathers. The demand for “Hamilton” tickets is high, with tickets for each performance sold out months in advance. While they do release tickets for future shows and hold lotteries, the chances to grab the next set of tickets for “Hamilton” can be quite slim and expensive — typically starting at $250. Still that doesn’t mean that every show is like this. If you’re in the city this spring break and wishing you could see “Hamilton,” check out some of these cheaper shows that are a little easier to see.

“Aladdin” (from $49.50)

Your wish has been granted — you can see Disney’s “Aladdin” on Broadway, which takes the classic childhood movie and turns it into a live musical show. Aladdin takes you on a magical journey of comedy intertwined with music. Sure, it might not have won last year’s Tony Award, but the show can still channel some good old feelings of nostalgia and happiness. This Disney musical comes with lots of choreography, plenty of humor and classic songs. The show is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw, and the design team on “Aladdin” brings the animated movie to life with the extravagant costumes and lighting on stage. As USA Today said, the show is “pure genie-us.”

“Anastasia” (from $69)

So you probably won’t be able to see this one over break, but now is the time to buy tickets. “Anastasia” is a brand-new show that is already getting a lot of buzz. Adapted from the well-known movie, which was based on a true story, The show is an adventure- and romance-filled Broadway experience that made its debut in March. The Tony Award-winning creators intend to take the audience on an adventure through the Russian empire and Paris during the 1920s, telling the story of Anastasia and her search for her home, her family and love. A new block of summer tickets is being released on April 4, so be sure to grab your chance to catch this show before it becomes harder to see.

“School of Rock” (from $59)

Based on the 2003 film of the same name, the story is about Dewey Finn, a rock-and-roll singer and guitarist who pretends to be a substitute teacher for a class of fifth-graders. These fifth-graders end up becoming a part of his rock-and-roll music group, as he turns them into mini rock stars while stimulating their creativity and imagination. “School of Rock,” both a New York Times Critics’ Pick and critically acclaimed by Entertainment Weekly, takes the audience on a rock-and-roll roller coaster with 14 musical numbers.

“Stomp” (from $49)

With music driven by beats created on matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, a kitchen sink and other items, “Stomp” is an off-Broadway show that is a unique musical with a distinct atmosphere. With its eight-member cast, it has been performed all over the world — including Binghamton — since its debut in 1994. These eight performers create an energetic show filled with music and dancing, suitable for all audiences. Unlike most other musicals, the story in “Stomp” is told through the choreography and the rhythms made by the unconventional instruments and the performers.

“Avenue Q” (from $75.50)

The Tony-Award winning off-Broadway show “Avenue Q” has everything you need: humor, music, passion and puppets. The members of the cast perform satirical musical acts with puppets, making the show somewhat of a grown-up version of “Sesame Street.” With its raunchy jokes and songs, such as one titled “The Internet is for Porn,” the show is intended for an adult audience. The musical focuses on a college graduate, Princeton, whose big dreams are stifled by his lack of money. The main character of the show can only afford to live on Avenue Q in New York City, but his neighbors make his living experience worthwhile. A ticket to see “Avenue Q” means joining Princeton on his journey in finding his way, trying to figure out how to be an adult in the real world.