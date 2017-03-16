From green eggs to rainbow parfaits, get in the culinary spirit

Amy Sheinbaum/Contributing Photographer A rainbow fruit parfait is a great snack to keep you fueled this weekend. Close

Despite the new Winter Break, students have found a way to hold a makeshift St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 18. With a day full of binge-drinking and drunk texts, it is essential to be prepared with an army of brunch foods to avoid some vomit-related fiascos. Make your day safe and unforgettable by trying out these quick and easy St. Paddy’s Day-themed snacks that will surely fill an empty stomach.

Cheesy Green Eggs & Ham (adapted from foodnetwork.com)

Serves Two

Ingredients:

— Four eggs

— Two slices of provolone cheese

— Four slices of Taylor Ham

— Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Break eggs into a medium-sized bowl

2. Add a pinch of salt and a pinch of pepper into the bowl with the eggs and stir

3. Add 2-3 drops of food coloring to the eggs, or until it turns green

4. Heat a pan (use non-stick spray or coat pan with butter) on medium heat

5. Pour the eggs onto the pan

6. Cut the slices of cheese into smaller, bite-size pieces and place on top of the eggs

7. While eggs are setting, heat another pan on medium heat

8. Place the Taylor Ham slices on the pan, and cook until they are browned on both sides

9. While the ham is cooking, use a spatula to flip the eggs then chop them into smaller pieces. Turn off the heat when done

10. Place the eggs on a plate and set the ham beside it

Leprechaun Hat Desserts (adapted from thecakeblog.com)

Makes 10

Ingredients:

— 10 peppermint patties

— 10 regular-size marshmallows

— Semisweet dark chocolate chips (10 oz.)

— Green icing gel (Found in the baking section of supermarkets)

Directions:

1. Melt the chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl on high heat for 45 seconds or until completely melted. Stir if needed so consistency is smooth

2. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and place peppermint patties on the sheet

3. Dip marshmallows completely in the melted chocolate and place on top of the peppermint patties

4. Wait for chocolate to dry by leaving the tray aside for 20 minutes or place in the fridge for 10 minutes

5. Get creative and decorate with green food gel however you prefer. Some ideas include green stripes, polka dots and shamrock designs. If you want your desserts to accurately represent a traditional leprechaun hat, you can include a yellow belt on the brim by melting yellow candy melts (found in the baking section of supermarkets), and dipping one-eighth of the marshmallow into the melts before placing on the patty

Rainbow Fruit Parfait

Serves One

Ingredients:

— Assorted fruit: kiwis, strawberries, pineapple, grapes, oranges, etc.

— Two 5.3 oz. cups of low-fat vanilla yogurt

— One plastic dessert cup

— One tablespoon of granola

— Two teaspoons of coconut flakes

— Whipped cream (optional)

— One cinnamon pretzel stick (optional)

Directions:

1. Scoop the vanilla yogurt so it fills one-fourth of the plastic dessert cups

2. Cut each fruit into smaller, bite-size pieces

3. Carefully place the assortment of fruits on top of the yogurt until it fills half of the cup, including the yogurt underneath. Make sure they’re arranged in different colors to create a rainbow effect

4. Place another one-fourth of vanilla yogurt on top of the fruit as another layer

5. Continue to layer the fruit and yogurt until the fruit fills the cup entirely

6. Sprinkle granola and coconut flakes to your desire

7. Top it off with some whipped cream and place a cinnamon pretzel stick inside the cup at about a 45 degree angle, for decorative purposes