Use our tips to take styles from the red carpet to first dates and beyond

The Oscars is known for its surplus of talent, not only from actors, but also from their fashion stylists. These stylists are nearly Oscar winners themselves as they create new looks with the gowns presented on the red carpet.

This year’s Academy Awards featured actresses stunning in designers ranging from Givenchy, to Elie Saab, to custom Valentino. Though these gowns were most likely a one-time wear for the actresses, Pipe Dream curated some looks that can be transformed into makeup for those of us not at the Oscars.

A Night on the Town:

The inspiration: Charlize Theron in a gold lamé Dior gown with a plunging tulle neckline and a gold metallic bodice

The look: For this look, use extra eyeshadow primer to make sure your glitter doesn’t fall all over your face as you sweat on the dance floor. Apply a matte bronze eyeshadow across your eyelid and then add richer browns and blacks to the outer corner and crease. Add a touch of shimmer or glitter on the outer corner to amp up your look. Then apply waterproof mascara on your lashes and a makeup setting spray to your face to prevent it from running if you end up drunk-crying or if beer gets spilled on your face.

First Date:

The inspiration: Scarlett Johansson in a pink-and-grey Alaia gown with a sheer skirt and statement belt.

The look: First-date looks are always tough because you don’t want to seem like you’re trying too hard, but you also want your date to see you at your best. You need to bring attention to your lips, lashes and complexion. Once you have applied lotion and foundation, focus on creating a flawless contour. Use a dual-sided contour/concealer stick to highlight your cheekbones and jawline and then a beauty-blending brush to soften any harsh lines. Opt for a simple pale pink eyeshadow with a slight shimmer and a thin, rounded eyeliner look. You can emphasize your eyelashes’ length and volume even more by applying extra coats of mascara. Finish off the look with a touch of highlighter on your cheekbones and a pink carmine lip.

Girls’ Night Out:

The Inspiration: Brittany Talarico in an asymmetrical pink-and-black Versace gown.

The look: Apply a light pink shadow across your eyelid and then gradually add darker shades of pink and charcoal until the crease and outer corner become a darkened black. This will create an ombre look. After the eyeshadow, you can deepen the look by applying a carbon black liquid liner on your eyelid. The finishing touches should be a rosy cheek and a simple, pink matte lip.

Formal Night:

The inspiration: Kirsten Dunst in a midnight-black Dior dress. The ‘50s-style gown was paired with pointy-toed pumps.

The look: Start off by contouring your face and highlighting your cheekbones using a plum rose blush. For the eyes, apply a dark black or brown to the outer corner of your eyelid and across the crease of the lid. After this, apply concealer on your eyelid over the eyeshadow and fill it in with a neutral color to create a cut-crease look. To add to this cat-eye style and mimic Kirsten Dunst’s choice in heels, add a winged liner.

Post-gym Hangout:

The inspiration: Felicity Jones in a simple, nude Dior dress with thin straps.

The look: For this makeup look, your skin is the most important aspect. Make sure to wipe off any oils from your face with an oil-absorbing sheet. After this, apply foundation to your face to create an even complexion. Dot concealer on any blemishes and dark circles under your eyes and then brush on loose powder to seal in the foundation and concealer. Apply a bit of mascara and a quick swipe of blush to create an effortless and natural, on-the-run look.

Post a photo to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #PipeDreamStyle to show off your take on these looks.