Whether you have a pile of candy left over from your significant other, or you raided the shelves of Walmart for a half-price sugar fix, the shining light of Valentine’s Day is the candy. From the quintessential heart-shaped chocolates in a heart-shaped box to the conversation hearts your mom mailed you in her attempt to be cute, you have plenty of options for reinventing your stash into something tasty and snackable. One of the best possible combinations is salty and sweet, and Pipe Dream has got you covered with our elevated treat.
Chocolate conversation pretzels
Ingredients:
- 12 Hershey’s Kisses, or other chocolate candies
- 20 conversation hearts
- 20 square pretzels
- Unwrap your chocolates and place them in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave them on high power at 30 second intervals, stirring after each, until the chocolate is smooth.
- Place the pretzels in a flat layer, either on parchment paper or on a plate that you can put in the freezer. Spoon a small amount of chocolate onto each pretzel and place a conversation heart into the chocolate. If you don’t have conversation hearts, M&Ms or another colorful candy will also work well.
- Place your plate of pretzels into the freezer for at least 30 minutes, or until the chocolate is hard, and serve.
- To change up this recipe, you can swap in peanut butter cups for the Hersey’s Kisses and use peanut M&Ms instead of conversation hearts. Another possible combination is melted white chocolate on the pretzels with jelly hearts on top. So, get creative, treat yourself and bring the love after Valentine’s Day.