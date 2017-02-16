Use your Valentine's Day leftovers- or buy candy on sale- to make a new treat

Whether you have a pile of candy left over from your significant other, or you raided the shelves of Walmart for a half-price sugar fix, the shining light of Valentine’s Day is the candy. From the quintessential heart-shaped chocolates in a heart-shaped box to the conversation hearts your mom mailed you in her attempt to be cute, you have plenty of options for reinventing your stash into something tasty and snackable. One of the best possible combinations is salty and sweet, and Pipe Dream has got you covered with our elevated treat.

Chocolate conversation pretzels

Ingredients:

12 Hershey’s Kisses, or other chocolate candies

20 conversation hearts

20 square pretzels