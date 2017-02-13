Show off your best self — and best selfies — on Tinder, Grindr and more with Pipe Dream's tips and tricks

If you haven’t met a significant other on a dating app, you’ve probably heard about someone who has. The beginning of that relationship probably involved some cheesy pickup line, a phone number exchange or even an awkward request to “do something sometime,” but it definitely started with a first impression. To make the most of your dating app profile, follow these tips to ensure that your experience goes as right as your swipes.

Setup — You did it. After months on the fence and some convincing from a few concerned friends, that little app is finally (back) on your phone with endless opportunities. Now it’s time to set up your profile.

Apps like Tinder, Bumble and Bae help to expedite the setup process for new users by importing information and photos from Facebook and Instagram onto the user’s profile. However, some apps allow users to opt for a more anonymous approach. Grindr lets its users create an account using an email address and manually enter everything from age to body type. Her, a dating app developed by and for LGBTQ women features an “incognito mode” where subscribed users can sign in with their email and opt to only have their profiles shown to users that they have “liked.”

Photos — While apps connected to your Facebook and Instagram accounts may just draw from your photos, these might not be the pictures you want to use. What if an older photo of you with an ex is flowed in? That isn’t going to help anyone in this process. Use this part of your profile to get creative. Most people will probably spend no more than a few seconds when deciding whether to “swipe right” on you or not — and most might not even get further than the first photo, so take that one into special account.

Are you into sports? Are you close with your friends and family? How much do you identify with memes? Your first photo is the best place to show — rather than tell — potential matches your interests and what you’re all about. Remember that people will respond to something that they find interesting or attractive.

For the non-naturally photogenic, selfies can make a great option as well, especially with the right angling and lighting. But shy away from having nothing but selfies on your profile. You don’t want to look like you don’t have any friends or activities in your life. Then again, it’s also a good idea to ditch large group photos — you don’t want the other person to have to go through a “Where’s Waldo” situation.

Bio — With bios, it’s best to keep them short and sweet. School and class year is always a safe bet, but if you have a fun fact about yourself, feel free to add that in as well.

Bios can also be a good place to lay out your interests and intentions. Dating apps are often framed as a tool for finding easy hookups, but phrases like “looking for something serious” and “not into hookups” may make finding what you are looking for a tad easier.

Opening Line — Now that your profile is filling up with connections, it’s time to get social. With your first message, it’s important to think outside of the box. This is especially crucial with timed apps like Bumble, which only allows users 24 hours for an opening message. Your connection might have dozens of matches to choose from, so it’s important to make yours stand out.

But no matter your choice of opening line, GIF or photo, it’s most important to remain respectful. DM slides can be fun and funny, but if you get vulgar or offensive, you’re probably just going to disgust the person on the other end. Remember that the person reading your message is a human with thoughts and feelings. Don’t run the risk of getting blocked, reported or even worse: screenshot and roasted in a group chat.