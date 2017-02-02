Comedian Natasha Leggero is set to perform on Feb. 18 in the Anderson Center’s Chamber Hall. Close

The Student Association Programming Board (SAPB) announced that comedian Natasha Leggero will be coming to campus.

Leggero can be seen on multiple “Comedy Central Roasts,” alongside comedians such as Sarah Silverman, Aziz Ansari and Kevin Hart.

The writer and actress has also worked on a satire version of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” titled “Burning Love,” alongside Kristen Bell, Michael Ian Black and Ben Stiller.

Yet, Leggero stands on her own in Comedy Central’s “Another Period,” which she both co-created and co-stars in.

The comedian plays Lillian Bellacourt, a selfish, rich woman in Newport, Rhode Island at the turn of the century. Alongside her sister Beatrice, played by co-creator Riki Lindhome, the two have gone through two seasons of antics, with another one coming.

Leggero also has credits in popular movies such as “Neighbors,” “He’s Just Not That Into You” and “The Do-Over.”

According to Lyla Cerulli, SAPB variety chair and a senior double-majoring in psychology and classical and Near Eastern studies, Leggero was recommended to her by a member of her committee.

“I really wanted to bring a female comic to this campus,” Cerulli said.

Leggero will be performing Feb. 18 in the Anderson Center’s Chamber Hall. Her set will consist of 45 minutes of stand-up comedy.

Cerulli says she is personally hyped up about the show.

“I’m very excited and I can’t wait to see her live,” Cerulli said.

The performance will start at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Cerulli says she is hoping to have two members of Bing Stand Up, Binghamton University’s stand up comedy club, perform as openers at the show, each doing a 7 1/2 minute set.

For those who want to get a taste of Leggero’s sense of humor, she has two studio albums out, titled “Live at Bimbo’s” and “Coke Money.” Titles on these releases include “Adderall and Oprah,” “Will I love all my children?” and “Toilet Babies.”

“Students should expect to enjoy themselves,” Cerulli said. “Leggero is an extremely experienced comedian with her own unique style.”

The SAPB is selling tickets from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 17, as well as online on the Anderson Center’s website.

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for community members.