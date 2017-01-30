Beyond The Onion, where to find humor in current events

It’s hard to go on Facebook these days without being greeted with a piece of news that is either shocking, disturbing or both. Thankfully, among the great influx of bad news, there are dedicated comedians who are taking to the internet to express themselves the only way they know how — by making fun of the world around us.

You may already know about The Onion and its sister site ClickHole. With the tagline “America’s Finest News Source,” The Onion can be counted on for quick and witty responses to current events, as well as funny social commentary. Their headlines often push boundaries, and The Onion has a great way of its readers think as they laugh. For those with a penchant for the absurd, ClickHole should be home base, with its often nonsensical and always wacky pieces. But in the wide world of the web, there’s so much more news style comedy to go around than just these two URLs. For an endless supply of laughs, check out these sites, because as the saying goes, if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry.

1) Reductress



Founded in 2013, Reductress is a satire magazine by and for women. According to its website, Reductress’ mission is to “take on the outdated perspectives and condescending tone of popular women’s media.” Reductress also just came out with a book called “How to Win at Feminism,” written by Beth Newell, Sarah Pappalardo and Anna Drezen. Poking jabs at content often found in magazines like Cosmopolitan, Reductress has commentary on topics like sex, relationships and entertainment. It tackles feminist issues, all while allowing for a healthy amount of laughing at oneself.

2) The Hard Times



For those who are just dying for a place to joke about the punk rock scene, The Hard Times should be your go-to. Check out this site for headlines like “It happened to me: I literally moshed my face off.” The Hard Times wants you to take its news and just run with it, or as its website states, “just absorb the information as truth and move on.” If you’re not into the punk scene, don’t fret, because The Hard Times still has content for you. You’ll find some political commentary with headlines like “Chris Christie deployed to Home Depot for border wall materials.”

3) Above Average



Above Average describes itself as a “multi-disciplinary entertainment company that develops, produces and distributes original comedy programming.” Check its site for not just satire articles, but comedy videos as well. Some of Above Average’s videos feature celebrity guests, and the site also has a video series called “Alec Baldwin’s love ride,” where Alec Baldwin gives people relationship advice while driving them around in a taxi cab. Its readable content does feature some political commentary, but it also features pieces like “Guy Fieri’s kids: ‘The Food Network is killing our father.’”