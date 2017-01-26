From memoirs to dystopian novels, books by former Bearcats

As college students, we know that there is nothing scarier than the future. We are constantly haunted by the search for graduate schools, internships and employment. Luckily, there is a long list of successful Binghamton University alumni who have paved the way to success, some as authors. For proof of this in print, check out this list of published works written by some of our very own.

“Not Your Mother’s Rules: The New Secrets For Dating” by Sherrie Schneider, ‘80, and Ellen Fein

In 1995, BU alumna Sherrie Schneider and friend Ellen Fein co-wrote “The Rules,” a compilation of the dos and don’ts of the dating world. However, times have changed since the ’90s, and after seeing the nuances technology has brought to dating, Schneider and Fein teamed up with their daughters to give us an updated guide. The newer self-help book is lighthearted and comical while remaining honest to the worries of any bachelor or bachelorette. It includes a “Text-Back Times Chart,” as well as advice on how to escape obnoxious booty calls and so much more.

“Brother One Cell: An American Coming of Age in South Korea’s Prisons” by Cullen Thomas, ‘92

University alumnus Cullen Thomas’ novel “Brother One Cell” teaches us to get out and see the world — legally. The memoir tells the story of his drug-related arrest in Seoul, South Korea, where he spent time teaching after graduation. On the search for an adventure with a new degree in hand, Thomas did find something life-changing during his stay in a prison cell for three and a half years. His story not only explores what got him into jail, but the differing social norms and communication barriers that are inherent in imprisonment in a foreign country.

“Hothouse Flower and the Nine Plants of Desire” by Margot Berwin, ‘84

If you’re into the sultriness of “Fifty Shades of Grey,” BU alumna Margot Berwin is the next author to look out for. Her novel “Hothouse Flower and the Nine Plants of Desire” takes Lila, a cautious young woman, on a much-needed journey through Mexico to discover nine plants that are, according to legend, destined to bring her the life of prominence, passion and wealth that she’s been yearning for. According to Elle Magazine and Penguin Random House Audio, the novel has been bought by Sony Pictures and the cinematic version will star Julia Roberts.

“Red Dust and Bones” by Sandy Samson (Timothy Masters, ‘80)

BU alumnus Timothy Masters wrote his science fiction novel “Red Dust and Bones” under the pen name Sandy Samson, and in his book presents a futuristic United States. The novel examines a failed society, where a U.S. base on Mars is under attack. Through the storytelling of two narrators, the reader discovers that the attackers might not be foreigners, but rather U.S. traitors.

“Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman (Honorary Degree)

As both the author and illustrator of “Maus,” Spiegelman retells the story of the Holocaust through the eyes of cats and mice, with the graphic novel format offering something different from other well-known Holocaust literature. The novel depicts the experience of his own Jewish parents while they were living in Poland during the Holocaust, and also touches upon his failing relationship with his father and the heartbreaking loss of his mother. Although Spiegelman never completed his degree at BU, the University awarded him an honorary doctorate of letters degree in 1995 following his success as a writer.