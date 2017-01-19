On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. The event — from the ceremony itself all the way to the inaugural address — can often feel long and boring for those watching despite the gravity of the situation. That is, of course, if you watch it sober. What better way is there to celebrate the United States than by drinking copious amounts of alcohol? Play along to Pipe Dream’s drinking game — alone or with friends — while watching Trump officially become president. To begin, take a sip of your drink of choice.

Take a sip every time:

— Trump says “believe me,” “the greatest,” “fix” or “huge”

— A past president is mentioned by name

— Images of limousines are shown

— Protesters are shown

— Trump insults anything or anyone

— The host of the coverage says “controversial” or “scandal”

— Trump talks about the necessity of working together with Democrats

— Mike Pence squints

— Trump flails his hands

Take two sips every time:

— Trump mispronounces a word during the presidential oath

— The camera pans to the Clintons

— Trump congratulates himself and his team

— The past administration is criticized

— Melania Trump looks bored

Take a big swig every time:

— Trump’s hair should blow in the wind but doesn’t

— Someone mentions all of the people who were invited but did not attend

— Trump says something 100 percent factual

— You remember how small Trump’s hands are

Miscellaneous:

— If Trump mentions fake news, your friend will hold two shot glasses: one filled with vodka and the other filled with “fake” vodka (water). Choose a shot glass and drink.

— If Russian President Vladimir Putin is mentioned, drink a white Russian.

Optional: Drink constantly to forget that the inauguration is happening.