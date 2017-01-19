Besides 'Pitch Perfect' and Pentatonix, these genre offers a variety of styles

Photo Provided by The Bobs Close

With the Dollar Show coming up this Saturday, it’s a perfect time to hop on the a cappella bandwagon if you haven’t already. Binghamton University’s semi-annual Dollar Show features nine groups, each performing vocal arrangements of popular songs without instrumental backing. While modern sensations like “Pitch Perfect” or Pentatonix are often trending, there are plenty of other groups out there. To explore some more of this musical world, check out these a cappella groups you may not have heard of before.

The Persuasions

The Persuasions, founded in Brooklyn in the 1960s, were discovered by Frank Zappa in 1968 and recorded their first studio album, “Acappella,” shortly after. Nicknamed the “Kings of A Cappella,” the group has created an impressive legacy, covering artists such as U2, Bob Dylan, The Impressions and Carole King. They have recorded with several notable artists, including Liza Minnelli, The Barenaked Ladies and The Grateful Dead, and are still performing despite changes to their original lineup. Renowned for their skill, spirit and versatility, The Persuasions inspired many modern a cappella acts and even rhythm and blues groups like Boyz II Men.

The Bobs

Founded in 1981, The Bobs gained notoriety by adding a touch of humor to their performances. The California-based group drew inspiration from quirky new wave bands like the B-52s and the Talking Heads, and sketch-comedy groups like Monty Python. Their repertoire, which includes both covers and originals, boasts offbeat oddities like “Sign My Snarling Doggie,” “Christmas in L.A.” and “There Ain’t Nobody Here But Us Chickens.”

Vocal Sampling

Hailing from Cuba, Vocal Sampling brings a vibrant blend of salsa, jazz and traditional Cuban influences to the a cappella scene. The six-person group, made up of celebrated singers and arrangers, has been masterfully reproducing the sounds of Latin percussion, horns and bass since 1989. One of their most popular covers is a rendition of The Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” which reinvents the song’s original instrumentation by adding vocals reminiscent of a funk guitar sound.

The Voca People

With their eerie, alien appearances and interactive performances, The Voca People are often compared to Blue Man Group. World-famous for both their talent and their bizarre aesthetic, the Israel-based group claims to hail from the planet Voca, where, according to their website, “all communication is made by music and vocal expressions.” The group has made several music videos, including covers of Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk,” Macklemore’s “Thrift Shop” and Justin Timberlake’s “Suit & Tie.” Their work features upbeat compositions, and choreographed dances that go along with them.

Home Free

If you’re looking for an a cappella group that caters to country fans, look no further than Home Free. After brothers Chris and Adam Rupp founded the group in the early 2000s, Home Free toured the United States for years before landing a spot on NBC’s “The Sing-Off,” a televised a cappella competition. “The Sing-Off,” which also elevated Pentatonix to stardom, gave this Minnesota band a platform to share their pop and country style with the world.