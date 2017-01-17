Resolve to choose healthier meals in the dining hall or Marketplace

Each semester starts with new resolutions and high hopes: for good grades, for fun nights, for a “better me.” Eating healthy often ends up on many “resolution” lists, but once classes get going, it’s easy to get off track. That being said, with determination, it’s possible to make this resolution a permanent lifestyle, even if you’re eating in the dining halls and the Marketplace. Here’s some tips for navigating on-campus dining, without sacrificing your new goals.

BREAKFAST

Your best bet for a healthy breakfast that’s easy to find in campus dining halls is a Chobani yogurt, with a side of peanut butter and a banana. This breakfast will leave you full, satisfied and ready to take on the day. If you’re in the Marketplace, check out Cakes and Eggs. Try whole-wheat toast with peanut butter and a sliced banana or combine a protein-packed omelet with an apple on the side.

LUNCH

If salad is your lunch of choice, start with spinach or a lettuce mix and toss as many veggies on there as you’d like. Tofu, corn, peas and quinoa are all awesome and filling additions that the dining halls have on a rotating basis. For dressing, get balsamic vinaigrette, or a dash of olive oil. If you still find yourself craving something creamy, in lieu of a fatty dressing, check to see if your dining hall has avocados and add slices to your greens.

For those who don’t like salads, sandwiches can be healthy alternative. A great option is a whole-wheat tortilla with hummus, spinach, tomato and a little honey mustard on the side. For some added protein, roasted chicken and turkey are both great, low-sodium sandwich meat options to layer on your sandwich.

Lunch in the Marketplace can be made just as healthy. If Moghul is your go-to, swap out half of your rice for cabbage, and add in plain chicken tikka and all the vegetables. Ask for your favorite sauce on the side instead of on top, so you can control how much is added. To make this dish vegetarian, try chickpeas or tofu instead of chicken tikka. The tofu and chickpeas are both already cooked in a creamy sauce, so skip out on the extra side of sauce if you go this route.

DINNER

For healthy eating at dinner time in the dining halls, your best bet is usually the Simple Servings station. Often, they’ll offer grilled chicken or fish, quinoa, roasted tomatoes and lentils among the rotating menu. If you don’t like the Simple Servings options of the evening, look for a lean protein to which you can add your own side salad from the salad bar.

If you’re in the Marketplace, try Mein Bowl. The best option at the station is a base of tofu topped with vegetables, plus sprouts and their ginger sauce for a low-carb, high-protein, high-flavor meal.

If you know where to look, it isn’t hard to find healthy options for all meals on campus. The best foundation for success this semester is to fuel your body with the right foods, and with Pipe Dream’s tips, you’ll be set to ace your classes.