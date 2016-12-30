Whether you’ll be ringing in the new year with a group of friends or as a party of one, snacks are key to weathering the emotional storm of reflecting on 2016 and looking forward to 2017. From sweet and salty to (kind of) healthy, Pipe Dream has you covered with these easy appetizers and drinks.

Party Mix (adapted from Bon Appetit)

— 4 cups Bugles chips

— 3 cups small pretzels

— 2 cups roasted, unsalted peanuts

— 1 cup roasted green peas, unflavored

— 1 cup wonton strips

— 6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) unsalted butter

— 12 large garlic cloves, crushed

— 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

— 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

— 1/2 teaspoon English mustard powder

— 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

— 1/2 teaspoon paprika, plus more for sprinkling

— 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Combine the Bugles chips, pretzels, peanuts and peas in a large bowl and set aside. Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat and add the garlic. Cook for five minutes and strain the garlic out. While off of the heat, stir in Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, mustard powder, salt, paprika and pepper. Pour over mixture in bowl and gently stir. Spread mixture evenly between two baking sheets and bake about one hour, stirring every 15 minutes until dry and toasted. Sprinkle mixture with a few pinches of paprika and toss. Let cool completely, then transfer to bowl and add wonton strips. Toss to mix, and serve.

Cheesy Bacon Chip Crack (adapted from Half Baked Harvest)

— 10 slices thick cut bacon, cooked, drained and chopped

— 1 bag crunchy, thick potato chips, either salt or salt-and-pepper flavor

— 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

— 1/4 cup brown sugar

— 1/4 cup maple syrup

— 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the chips in an even layer on the baking sheet and sprinkle the brown sugar over them. Drizzle the maple syrup over the chips evenly, then sprinkle the cheese, bacon and cayenne pepper on top (as though you are making nachos). Bake for 10-15 minutes, then allow to cool slightly, break into pieces and serve.

Healthy (and Creamy) Chips and Dip (adapted from EatingWell)

— 1 19-ounce (or 15-ounce) can rinsed black beans

— ½ cup salsa

— 2 tablespoons lime juice

— 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

— ¼ teaspoon ground cumin

— Salt and pepper to taste

— Tortilla chips*

Drain the water from the can of black beans before placing them in the food processor. Next add the salsa, lime juice, cilantro and cumin. Process until the dip has a creamy, smooth consistency. Add salt and pepper to taste, and refrigerate until you’re ready to serve.

*To keep this creamy dip as good for you as can be, try replacing the usual salty chips with Popchips, Garden of Eatin’ Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Terra Exotic Harvest chips or Food Should Taste Good Sweet Potato Chips.