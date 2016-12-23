Provided by Chance the Rapper and Jeremih Close

Few people log onto SoundCloud in the middle of the night, but perhaps rap fans should start putting that on their to-do lists. A little after 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, Chance the Rapper and Jeremih released “Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama,” a surprise holiday mixtape available on the former’s account on the online music platform.

The mixtape is a cheeky commentary on the commercialization of Christmas, the best things about the season and the act of making a mixtape. For example, the opening track, “All The Way,” offers up Jeremih’s raw voice asking to be Auto-Tuned and sharing that he only buys Christmas presents out of obligation.

Jeremih, arguably most known for his song “Birthday Sex,” adds some sexiness to the canon of holiday songs with his work on this album, roughly remixing his most recent hit, “oui,” on the track “Snowed In” about getting snowed in at the club and the crib.

The rappers, who both hail from Chicago, had previously collaborated on the track “Somewhere in Paradise,” which was also a surprise release, albeit that song was debuted on Saturday Night Live.

While the use of Auto-Tune on the mixtape is distracting at some points, the album overall is a creative remix of classic Christmas sounds, songs and topics with Chance the Rapper’s signature style. “Stranger at the Table,” for example, changes the lyrics and modernizes the melody of “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5. This is not a mixtape you want to listen to with your parents as you unwrap presents on Christmas Day, but it is not a bad choice to listen to as you’re going over to your girlfriend’s parents’ house.

Yes, the mixtape features lines like “Christmas is meant for sharing a bong,” but it tackles (slightly) more serious themes too. “I Shoulda Left You” capitalizes on the generally poor attitude toward the events of 2016 and laments the deaths of David Bowie, Prince and sports personality Craig Sager. “The Tragedy” offers a melancholic Chance the Rapper singing over strings and a piano about a homeless man waiting out in the cold on a street corner.

“Chi Town Christmas” is arguably the highlight of the mixtape. Jeremih and Chance the Rapper remix “Carol of the Bells” and “My Favorite Things” over an a cappella backdrop to shoutout their hometown. The track celebrates both the spirit of being home for Christmas and the optimistic attitude of New Year’s Eve.

The mixtape was a surprise for fans of the rappers, but not an unwelcome present. The album’s varying styles will undoubtedly please some fans, but not everyone. “Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama” is a truly even mix of Chance the Rapper’s style with Jeremih’s, and this combination layered over Christmas songs and jingle bells will get you in the spirit — but perhaps not the Christmas one. Still, for fans of the rappers, this isn’t a bad way to close out the year.