Whether you’re making a six-hour trek or just traveling a few minutes away, the ride home for break provides the perfect opportunity to psych yourself up for a long break at home. No matter how you are feeling about leaving — excited, nervous, sad or some combination of the above — this playlist captures the mixed emotions of the trip. Queue it up from the bupipedream Spotify account for the perfect car ride home.

“One For The Road” — Arctic Monkeys

The title says it all, and this track is a perfect “one for the road.” Like any song by the Arctic Monkeys, this one will help you deal with the angst inspired by the thought of spending time in your teenage bedroom.

“Closing Time” — Semisonic

If you had to make a slow-motion montage of this semester, this song would add the perfect soundtrack. Even though it might have ended on a stressful note with finals week, there were some good moments, and you have those to carry you through a long month of obligatorily running into all your old high school classmates.

“Homeward Bound” — Simon & Garfunkel

This track celebrates the idea of returning to what’s familiar and being with your family. It’s sure to stir up emotion, and prepare you to smile while you deal with all of the questions about school, friends, life, etc. that your parents are going to ask you when you see them.

“Parents Just Don’t Understand” — DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

Will Smith can do no wrong and this song perfectly captures the frustrations of living with your parents again — from criticisms about what you want to wear, to the list of things they want from you that they seem to pull out as soon you walk through the door.

“Cruel Summer” — Bananarama

The weather definitely does not suggest summer right now, but if you are staying at BU during break, this song will make perfect sense to you. All of your friends are “leaving me here on my own?” Same.

“I Can See For Miles” — The Who

Even though it’s freezing and snowing, this song will make you want to roll down your windows and savor your alone time on the ride home. Think about all the cool things you did this semester and all of the lame things you’re going to do this winter break. Get pumped, everyone.

For the rest of our playlist, check out and follow bupipedream on Spotify.