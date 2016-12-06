Katherine Scott/Pipe Dream Photographer The cast of "Binghamton Night Live" performs in one of 16 skits. Close

The Hinman Production Company (HPC) brought sketch comedy to campus this weekend with “Binghamton Night Live” (BNL).

The two-hour show was held in the Hinman Commons of Hinman College on Friday and Saturday night. “Binghamton Night Live” was co-directed by William Livingston, a sophomore double-majoring in English and cinema; Brian Walsh, a sophomore majoring in economics; and Benjamin Jones, an undeclared sophomore.

With a team of over 20 writers and actors, it aimed to give a platform for students to exhibit their skills.

“Our goal for the event was to create an original sketch comedy show that showcases the talents of Binghamton University writers and actors,” Livingston said. “And, of course, to make people laugh.”

In the 16 sketches performed, there weren’t many BU-themed jokes. However, much of the humor came from situations relatable to college students, including relationships and sex.

One sketch, titled “Back at His Place,” showed a boy trying to impress a girl with his questionable music taste. Another, titled “Crotch Watch,” featured a man’s journey to get grooming done at a hairy establishment.

Livingston said the audience was receptive to the content.

“They loved all the jokes and sang along with the soundtrack in between sketches,” Livingston said.

He also said he was proud to work with his team.

“BNL was everything we wanted it to be and more. Our writers came up with so many incredible ideas and working with them was a dream come true,” Livingston said. “Our actors were so incredible and they worked hard to create so many different personas and experiences that fit perfectly within our show.”

This is the second time HPC has hosted BNL. Kristen DiPietra, a junior double-majoring in English and human development, came up with the idea and co-directed its first installment last semester with Mollie Teitelbaum, a junior double-majoring in comparative literature and philosophy.

The BNL process began with two weeks of writing, where the writing team met to create sketches for the show. During those two weeks, they wrote over 30 sketches and curated the show from there. The next two weeks were dedicated to casting, and allowing the actors to develop their characters.

“I would’ve liked to have a little bit more time,” Jones said. “But only in the sense that we could’ve added more material and taken the show to another level if we had another week or so. As it was, I was more than satisfied with the finished product.”

The show sold out both nights, filling all 82 seats in the venue. Jones credits this to the show’s style.

“BNL went really well, garnering just as much attention as it did last year,” Jones said. “Sketch comedy just has a wide enough appeal to attract folks that usually wouldn’t come to HPC shows.”