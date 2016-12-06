Provided by Glassnote Records Close

Three years since the release of his second studio album “Because The Internet,” Childish Gambino, the rapper alias of actor and writer Donald Glover, has released his third album, “Awaken, My Love!” If you have come to this album for more of the same quotable and often funny quips that have defined Gambino for so long, turn around. On the heels of the success of his other project, the new critically acclaimed television show, “Atlanta,” Glover decided to step in a completely different direction and fine-tune his music.

In his new effort released on Dec. 2, Glover takes a dive into the deep end of experimentation and eccentric music, and somehow manages to fit right in. Although the unexpected has become par for Gambino’s course, this album still feels like it fell from space, or even a whole other dimension.

In many ways, this album is a homage to the Atlanta sound, but by no means is it derivative. Certain sounds on the album are reminiscent of the same funky beats that Atlantan duo Outkast uses in its songs. Gambino’s music isn’t made in the same mold as Outkast’s but it still embodies the same oddity, uniqueness and playful flare that the group embraced with its music. Glover dares to stand out in the same way they did and his track “Redbone” encapsulates this goal. The song has clear funk influences, but Glover doesn’t want listeners to become too comfortable, so he electronically distorts the pitch of voice and switches the tempo abruptly in the bridge. This same style can be seen on several songs throughout the album, where he plays around with noises that sound like lasers, and casually infuses almost comically autotuned voices into the tracks.

This album isn’t just funk or soul, it’s more of an electronic-funk take on soul as Glover toes the line between smooth and soft to loud and abrasive. This is heard on “Zombies.” The track is an intense ride filled with Glover’s wide-ranging types of crooning and unexpected instrumentals. A chorus of voices echoes ominously in the background and gives the song a layered sound that is as rhythmic as it is unsettling. Maybe “Awaken, My Love!” is just another way that the world-famous dilettante has figured out how to personally express himself through art. It seems like he fancies himself a mad-scientist version of Marvin Gaye, and this album represents that and represents him. Marvin Gaye defined original and personal music, and when you listen to him you know exactly who it is, and it almost feels like he is whispering his personal secrets into your ear. Glover takes the same approach with “Awaken, My Love!” He is unafraid to make the type of music he wants to and share the inner workings of his mind, which is apparently a combination of soul, funk, electronica and the voices inside his head.

This truly is a bold and unique project; nobody asked or expected for a futuristic remix of soul sounding like it came from a strung-out madman, and yet we got one. It is bold in the sense that few would even think to make such an odd and unique album, and even fewer would go through with it. However, in trying to create such a difficult album, he may have tried to do too much. The message and direction of the album is unclear and the arrangement isn’t as cohesive as it could be. However, if the album is viewed outside of the traditional paradigm of pop music and instead is looked at as an immersive experience, then Glover may have succeeded here.

Everything about this album is meant to surprise and then grab you. The first song, “Me And Your Mama,” does just that. It starts off slow and melodic with Glover quietly repeating the same words until it builds into an over-the-top operatic song with cathartic singing. The real standout track, however, is the closing one, “Stand Tall.” Glover belts out emotional lyrics like, “How this used to feel so far and free / Now these broken souls are all I see,” over a slow, rhythmic loop of guitar strumming. His voice is clear, smooth and personal. Slowly, other sounds are added, the voice becomes more electronic and you are returned to the same insane, controlled chaos that embodies the album. The beats and music style switch several times and this wild ride can be looked at as a microcosm of the whole experience.

This album is an appropriate close to Glover’s sweet 2016. Constant metamorphosis and varied, artistic ventures are simply a part of this eclectic rapper’s unique image. In a musical landscape that encourages artists to make their content as marketable or commercial as possible, “Awaken, My Love!” is a refreshing and bold change of pace. Casual music fans, beware.