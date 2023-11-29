Pipe Dream staff's go-to winter activities during break.

While finals season is currently upon us, winter break is on the horizon. Looking ahead to our time off from school, here are Pipe Dream staff’s favorite winter activities.

Alexis Yang, Arts & Culture Editor

In quarantine, my family started a tradition of baking and decorating sugar cookies every December. It’s a great way to spend time together, and it’s always fun seeing what my siblings create. Last year, I made cats wearing sweaters.

Revati Gelda, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

My favorite winter activity is walking around my town and looking at all the lights while listening to Christmas music. It’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit. Afterward, I love to sit down with a cup of hot chocolate or tea and watch a comfort movie like “Clueless” or “When Harry Met Sally.”

Hudson Burrows, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

One of my go-to winter activities involves visiting quaint, local towns in New England. A personal favorite is the town of Great Barrington, MA, where streets are lined with thrift shops, cafes and bookstores.

Lia Richter, Editor-in-Chief

My favorite winter activity is going ice skating with my friends at home. I am very bad at it, but we always have a good time together — and follow it up with hot chocolate without fail.

Bella Daidone, Managing Editor

This might not be your typical winter break activity, but I’m excited to work on my crochet projects over the break! Last winter, my best friend and I got together regularly to watch shows and make sweaters. It’s nice to be able to take the time to work on some bigger projects when we don’t have classes.

Johnny Yang, Sports Editor

My favorite activity during winter break is exploring the streets of New York City. There’s no better feeling than seeing all the tourists and the bright lights that fill the city skyline. I am also infatuated with going ice skating. Seeing my skates glide on the perfectly polished ice is a feeling like no other.

Brandon Ng, News Editor

I really like driving in the snow with my friends and looking at the Christmas lights in my town.

Kaitlyn DePalma, Assistant Photo Editor

I love going to Dyker Heights and seeing the Christmas decorations and going to the lunar light festival at St. George on Staten Island! It’s only around Christmas, and there’s a really cool tunnel of Christmas lights and a ton of awesome photo ops between those two events.

Emma Alicea, Assistant Copy Desk Chief

My favorite winter activity is decorating for the holidays! I love setting everything up and making paper snowflakes with my brother. Add a Christmas movie in the background, and the setting is perfect.