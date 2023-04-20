Dodging bullets and assassins, Keanu Reeves draws fans to the edge of their seats.

The two-year wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 finally ended on March 24, sending fans flying into theaters and accumulating over $70 million just in its opening weekend. The 169-minute-long movie was full of edge-of-the-seat action.

The movie starts right where the previous film ended, with John Wick — Keanu Reeves — still a fugitive of the High Table. Wick’s antagonist in this movie is Marquis de Gramont — Bill Skarsgård — one of the leaders of the High Table, who uses Caine — Donnie Yen — a blind assassin and martial artist, to eliminate Wick. In his pursuit of Wick, we see an action-packed fighting scene in the Osaka Continental where Caine and Wick battle in a room full of different artifacts and murals that are in glass. These glass cases cease to exist by the time of their departure. The scene provided graphics and sounds that allow Caine to navigate around. The bullets and bodies fly through different pieces of art, shattering the glass. The use of nunchucks and a sword are just some of the innovative weapons used to defend and potentially create an end to Wick. Mr. Nobody — Shamier Anderson — appears briefly in this scene as he shoots his Marlin 1894, creating a further discourse about the ongoing battle between Wick and Caine.

After being informed by the familiar face Winston — played by Ian McShane — Wick learns that he can duel Marquis de Gramont if he is doing it on behalf of a crime family. This leads him to make the journey to Berlin, where he meets with Katia — Natalia Tena — who is a part of the Ruska Roma family. Like most family affairs, it is messy, but this one is messier. Wick is greeted by a bullet in his arm, before being hung on a rope which is pulled up further as the conversation with Katia progresses. Wick’s visit is successful, as the brutality against him ends when he agrees to kill Killa — played by Scott Adkins. Killa is the head of the German High Table, and had previously killed Katia’s father. This earns Wick a seat with the Ruska Roma. After Marquis de Gramont learns about the duel he is being challenged to, he goes on to increase the reward on his bounty, with the stakes higher and Wick wanted dead for $26 million. This sends assassins all over into a frenzy to kill Wick and cash in their reward. We see Wick enter the city of Paris being ambushed by numerous different assassins. He is dragged around on top of a car while bullets are being shot at him. After successfully hijacking a car while bullets are being continuously shot at him from all different directions, he heads toward the Arc de Triomphe, where cars are rampaging toward him.

The bullets are never-ending in this movie, as Wick is still being shot at while trying to navigate his way around the Arc de Triomphe. Wick is forced to leave the car while assassins are right behind him waiting to get their lucky shot. Wick fights off numerous assassins in the traffic circle, while also being attacked by numerous different vehicles shooting toward him. He is dragged around this traffic circle like a rag doll. Nonetheless, Wick continues his journey to meet Gramont for their duel by heading toward the Sacré-Coeur. It is there that viewers learn the fate of John Wick.

While the recap of the movie explains the plot thoroughly, it fails to showcase the visuals and action-packed scenes that are portrayed in John Wick: Chapter 4. With minimal dialogue, Wick showcases what his words cannot. This movie is an action-gripping film, leaving viewers hooked on Wick’s survival skills throughout every scene.