Dickinson Community Players describe their take on Shakespeare as "a fairy drug trip."

The Dickinson Community Players (DCP) will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” this weekend.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is one of Shakespeare’s most notable plays, being a “romantic” comedy with trickery, love triangles, fairies and drugs. The play is being performed at 8 p.m. on April 14 and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 15, with tickets being $5. The directors of DCP’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” have been preparing for its sets, costumes and more since last semester.

Todd Sweeney, a junior double-majoring in psychology and English, is the director of this production. He was previously the assistant director of DCP’s “Big Meal” and has been involved in many Dickinson Community productions. After learning what play would be performed this spring semester, and with his love of Shakespeare, Sweeney said he knew he had to direct it.

Directing has been hard, Sweeney said, but the experience has made it so fun that he barely considers it work.

“Every rehearsal I’m eager to see what choices the actors make,” Sweeney said. “My stomach will ache from laughing. Sure, some nights I come home exhausted, but every night I come home excited for tomorrow’s run-through.”

DCP’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” would not be the way it is without their cast. Sweeney said that they casted on vibes and presences that were dynamic and fun.

“Is this person playful enough for Puck?” Sweeney said. “Is this person lovesick enough for Helena? Could this Hermia swear on soft things like Cupid’s bows and dove wings while also threatening to claw someone’s eyes out?”

Kelly Friedel, a sophomore double-majoring in geology and classical studies, is the assistant director for the production. Even though she’s been a part of DCP since her freshman year, this is her first time assistant-directing for one of their productions. Friedel used the “A Midsummer Night’s Dreams” characters as outlines, and found people who fit those outlines.

“I wholeheartedly believe we cast our show perfectly,” Friedel said. “They’re such a talented group of people, and I wouldn’t change any of our casting for the world.”

Friedel said the play includes actors’ improvisations. Her favorite moment in the production is a fight between Hermia and Demetrius. Sweeney’s favorite is the Oberon and Puck interactions.

Along with the improvisation of the actors, Sweeney commented on how DCP’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is different from other productions of the play, because of their focus on comedy.

“I think nothing turns people off from Shakespeare more than treating it like Shakespeare,” Sweeney said. “While he’s written lovely works, it would be a disservice to treat this play as high art rather than what it is — a fairy drug trip. I think this production shakes off the highbrow view of Shakespeare and embraces being silly and crass and wild.”

Friedel said that Shakespeare is probably a sore spot for students because high schools made the subject seem miserable, and that his works were never meant to be read in that manner.

“This performance helps you realize Shakespeare was just a guy writing so many dick jokes into his shows,” Friedel said. “If dick jokes in Shakespeare aren’t enough to get students to see, then I don’t know what will.”

Over the past few months, Sweeney and Friedel have worked with their cast to make a show they don’t think students will want to miss.

“It has some of the most talented, hilarious people on the whole campus taking a beloved play and breathing new life into it,” Sweeney said. “I think that the passion, humor and love each person has put into this production is evident from the first line to the last.”