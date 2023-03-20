International Day of Happiness was established by the United Nations to promote well-being.

International Day of Happiness occurs annually on March 20, and this year marks the 10th anniversary of the holiday. The United Nations General Assembly created the holiday in 2013 to raise awareness of the importance of happiness. Here are 10 fun things to do on the Binghamton University campus to celebrate happiness any day of the year.

Take a trip to the BU Art Museum

An undervalued resource on campus is the BU Art Museum, located in the Fine Arts Building. The BU Art Museum rotates out its exhibitions every semester, with this spring semester featuring an exhibition titled “Bonds…Glass Bonds.” The exhibition features many different pieces of glass artwork and utility glass from around the world. The BU Art Museum is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday, and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Spend time at the Greenhouse

Nestled on the side of the Science III building facing the Science Library, the E.W. Heier Teaching and Research Greenhouses are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Greenhouse features multiple climates, a wide variety of plants and a koi pond, making it a great way to destress by relaxing in a cool environment.

Explore the Nature Preserve

Also embracing the theme of nature is BU’s own Nature Preserve, which is over 190 acres in size. The Nature Preserve has many different trails for students to follow, a bridge and a lake to explore. Rumor has it that there is even an abandoned car hidden deep in the Nature Preserve, but explorers should look for it at their own risk.

Go to a club event

Another fun activity to do at BU is to attend the events hosted by clubs and organizations on or off campus. Students can find a list of events on the B-Engaged calendar that is emailed daily, or on the B-Engaged website. From the Ballroom Dance Club to the BingSwifties, there truly is a club for everyone.

Try a new dining option

It can be easy to fall into the same old dull routine when it comes to dining on campus, but there are many options that provide variety when used in a rotation. The four dining halls located by the residential communities each have different stations, allowing students to mix up their diet. Furthermore, there are other hidden dining options too, such as Garbanzo in Hinman Dining Hall, Einstein Bagel Bros. in Science I and Jazzman’s Cafe and Bakery in the Library Tower.

Experience a BU sporting event

BU has a plethora of sporting teams that students can watch and support. From basketball games at the Events Center to baseball at the Baseball Stadium Complex, there are many opportunities to watch any of BU’s 21 Division I sports teams.

Utilize the bus system

Beyond the activities on campus, it is incredibly easy to also get off campus and explore the Greater Binghamton area. Both the blue Off Campus College Transport buses and white Broome County Transit buses are free for BU students with ID and can transport students to popular locations, such as Wegmans and the Town Square Mall.

Take advantage of the East Gym

Another resource available to students is the East Gym, as students can access the basketball courts, swimming pool and other recreational facilities for free. Outdoors, students can also utilize the FitCourt, tennis courts and disc golf course for free. However, students must pay for membership to access the FitSpace and group classes.

Hang out at the Union Undergrounds

The Undergrounds is located beneath the first floor of the University Union by Dunkin’ Donuts and is home to the Food Co-op, many study spaces and indoor recreational activities. Students can utilize the bowling alley for free with their ID and can also pay to use the ping pong and pool tables. Additionally, BU students can experience free Late Nite programming on Friday and Saturday nights.

Play outdoor sports around campus

One final way to celebrate International Day of Happiness is to use the many outdoor courts located in the residential communities. Every residential community has convenient access to basketball and volleyball courts — perfect locations for fun recreational sporting activities. Shoot some hoops with friends to celebrate the beginning of spring and enjoy the nice weather.