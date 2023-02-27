First Friday aims to give a platform to the art world of the Greater Binghamton Area.

March is a month full of exciting times for the art world of Binghamton, as the weather begins to get warmer and more people are outside to embrace the beauty of nature. Starting on Friday, March 3, there will be a variety of cool exhibits at galleries and museums all over Binghamton. Here is a list of the main activities happening on the First Friday of March. All of this information can be found on the Broome County Arts Council website. [HYPERLINK: https://broomearts.org/in-the-community/first-friday/]

March 3 to 31 at the Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery (204 State St.)

Expressionist artist Vincent Priblo aims make art that visualizes emotions, and he looks to do exactly that at the Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery in his exhibit “Where Does the Time Go.” There will be new action paintings, consisting of colorful drips and splatter.

March 3 to 25 at the Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St.)

Nature photographer Chuck Haupt loves to capture the mood and emotion of the photograph with black and white photographs. Joining Haupt in this exhibit is Kit Ashman, a painter drawing on intimate subjects. “Textures” puts the paintings of Ashman and photographs of Haupt focusing on everything textures. Their works concentrate on the messages and emotions within textures and how viewers relate to them.

March 3 to 31 at the Broome County Arts Council (BCAC) Artisan Gallery and Art Path Gallery (223 State St.)

BCAC invites high school teachers from the area every year to submit artwork to be judged by arts professionals within the Binghamton art community. There will be awards given in multiple categories, including Composition, Line & Color, Originality, Use of the Medium, Level of Difficulty and Best in Show. All of the entries, along with the award winners, will be on display at Artisan Gallery and Art Path Gallery throughout the month of March.

March 3 to April 4 at the Bundy Museum of History and Art (129 Main St.)

Fantasy photographer Alexis Tauterouff’s exhibit, named “Through the Wardrobe,” will be shown on the third-floor gallery. As a photographer of digital and film mediums, Tauterouff uses both forms to manifest fantastical images with an otherworldly element. Taking influences from C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien, with the addition of spiritual pagan roots of her ancestry, she aims to evoke a feeling of nostalgia for another place and time. After working through multiple mediums, she eventually settled upon photography as her preferred form of art, paying homage to the artists and authors that gave her comfort in her turbulent youth.

March 3 to 31 at Phelps Mansion Museum (191 Court St.)

The Phelps Mansion Museum will hold an exhibit about the Monday Afternoon Club as a part of Women’s History Month, with a special presentation at 7 p.m. The Monday Afternoon Club was Binghamton’s most prominent women’s civic club and hosted important meetings in the early 1900s.

March 3 at Roberson Museum & Science Center (30 Front St.)

In partnership with the Binghamton University Art Museum and Vestal Museum, “Looking at Glass” is an exciting new glass exhibit.

March 3 at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier Kids Commons Gallery (60 Morgan Road)

The Discovery Center will have an art exhibit run by the Creative Hive from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibit is inspired by the Georgia O’Keeffe, who was an American artist, and it will feature the former works of the Newark Valley Elementary Students, celebrating the Discovery Center’s “Queen Bee” theme. Admission will be free.