Jordan played 13 seasons for the Chicago Bulls and two for the Washington Wizards.

Michael Jordan, former National Basketball Association (NBA) player for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards and current owner of the Charlotte Hornets, turns 60 years old this Feb. 17. Jordan had one of the greatest careers in NBA history, winning six NBA finals and Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, five regular season MVP awards and leading the NBA in scoring 10 seasons during his career.

Although LeBron James recently became the all-time leading scorer for the NBA, Jordan still arguably has the best case for the greatest basketball player of all time. To celebrate his 60th birthday, here are 10 of the best moments from his illustrious career.

10. Jordan is mostly remembered for his NBA career, but his time playing college basketball was not without its accomplishments. On March 29, 1982, Jordan and the UNC Tar Heels played the Georgetown Hoyas for the national championship. Jordan was the second leading scorer for the Tar Heels in the victory with 16 points, only behind future NBA Hall-of-Famer James Worthy — and Jordan led the team with nine rebounds. This game ranks as one of Jordan’s greatest moments because he hit the game-winning jump shot to give the Tar Heels a 63-62 lead with 15 seconds remaining.

9. After winning Rookie of the Year in his first season, Jordan had a tough sophomore outing as he broke his foot early in the season and missed 64 games. Despite his absence, the Bulls managed to make the playoffs and faced off against the Boston Celtics, who had five future Hall-of-Famers on their roster at the time. On April 20, 1986, Jordan scored an NBA record of 63 points in a playoff game. The Celtics would win that game and sweep the series, but Celtics star Larry Bird compared Jordan to “God” after his performance.

8. On Feb. 6, 1988, during the NBA’s annual All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, Jordan delivered one of the most iconic dunks in NBA history. Jordan and Dominique Wilkins squared off in the final round of the dunk contest and, despite Wilkins’ early lead, his final dunk scored 45 out of 50 points and opened the door for Jordan to come back. Jordan then jumped from the free throw line, double-clutched the ball, and brought it home with a convincing slam to earn 50 points and the slam dunk championship.

7. In the history of basketball, only one made field goal is known as “The Shot.” And that shot was made by Jordan on May 7, 1989, in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First-Round series between the Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. Down 100-99 with the series on the line, Jordan hit an incredible mid-range jumper over Craig Ehlo, hanging in the air for an inhuman amount of time — with Ehlo’s hand right in his face. Perhaps even more iconic is the image of Jordan celebrating, frozen in the air pumping his fist.

6. Jordan had great individual playoff moments at the start of his career, but it was not until the 1991 NBA Playoffs that Jordan put everything together and won his first championship. The Bulls had a great run, sweeping the New York Knicks in the first round, taking down the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round and sweeping the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals after Jordan had been eliminated from the playoffs by them in the previous three seasons. Some of the Pistons even walked off the court without shaking hands with the Bulls. Finally, Jordan took down the Lakers in the NBA Finals, defeating Magic Johnson and his former college teammate, Worthy. Jordan earned NBA Finals MVP honors as he averaged an incredible 31.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 11.4 assists per game in the finals.

5. One of Jordan’s greatest traits was his confidence and brazen belief in himself. After his first championship season, it seemed that Jordan had nothing left to prove. Yet, on Nov. 23, 1991, in a game against the Atlanta Hawks, Jordan decided to shoot a free throw with his left hand, but draining that one was not enough. Then, he closed his eyes and shot another one with his left hand. Swish. Although this is a relatively small and insignificant moment in his career, it epitomizes what made him so great.

4. Jordan returned to the NBA Finals in 1992 and established the tone in the first game of the series by hitting a then-NBA Finals record six 3-pointers in a half. After his sixth 3-pointer, Jordan gave “The Shrug” as he looked toward Johnson, now a commentator on the sideline. His shrug captured the feeling of the moment, that there was nothing Jordan could not do on the court.

3. After completing his first three-peat of NBA championships and a brief stint in minor league baseball, Jordan returned to the NBA — and the 1995-96 season was his first full season back. Jordan brought new life back to the Bulls and they set a then-NBA record by winning 72 games in the regular season, becoming the first team in NBA history to win 70 games. Jordan averaged 30.4 points per game on the season and won the MVP award. The Bulls would then go on to win the NBA championship, the first of their second three-peat.

2. The night before game five of the 1997 NBA Finals, Jordan ate some bad pizza and got food poisoning, causing him to have flu-like symptoms during the game the next day. Jordan had an incredible stat line that game, however, dropping 38 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a crucial victory over the Utah Jazz. Jordan never failed to show up in the biggest moments, even when he was not feeling 100 percent.

1. Somehow, “The Shot” is not Jordan’s most famous basket. That title belongs to his game-winner in game six of the 1998 NBA Finals. Down 86-85 with less than 30 seconds left in the game, Jordan stripped the ball from Karl Malone and dribbled the ball down the court, taking the clock down to under ten seconds before crossing up Bryon Russell and draining the championship-winning jump shot. Jordan’s final shot as a Bull sealed his sixth and final NBA title.