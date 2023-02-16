The Black Student Union's fourth-annual "Afroworld Hair Show" will celebrate creativity, artistic expression and above all black hair.

Binghamton University’s Black Student Union (BSU) is hosting its fourth-annual “Afroworld Hair Show” this coming Friday, Feb. 17 in Old Union Hall at 7 p.m. — one of the top upcoming on-campus events. This year’s theme is “The Four Elements,” referring to the elements of earth, fire, wind and water.

One of the many events planned through the BSU’s Black History Month campaign, the show displays the cultural significance of hair to the Black community. The event aims to highlight the creativity that can go into styling Black hair, showcasing not only the creativity of the BSU and its members, but also the politicization of Black people’s hair and the fight against this stigma. For this show, the BSU is supporting its community through ingenuity and the creation of an uplifting, fun environment.

Jahi Ferguson, the public relations chair for BSU and a junior majoring in biology, believes the show is meant to be a celebration of Black hair. Ferguson emphasized that the purpose of the show is to be a powerful form of support for the Black community.

“Being that Black hair has often been scrutinized, it’s a celebration of all the ways Black hair can exist,” Ferguson said.

This year’s theme, “The Four Elements,” will be executed with each hairstyle reflecting some aspect of the four natural elements — earth, fire, wind and water. The theme highlights the diverse styles that Black people can do with their hair, and reflects the message of the show to embrace natural hair and get creative with it, battling the stigma and racism that Black people have met for their hair throughout history. “The Four Elements” is also the embodiment of a world that is all-natural hair, and is meant to emphasize Black people’s hair in its natural state.

A lot of planning went into the show, ranging from getting hairstylists to come and work on the models to just getting the space for the show to take place. The BSU chose to reach out to stylists on campus, giving students the opportunity to showcase their creativity and ability to design interesting hairstyles. This not only gives student stylists the opportunity to get creative with their work but also allows them to promote their business, showcasing the artistic abilities of folks at BU.

The entire E-Board of the Black Student Union and their interns were instrumental to the formation of this event, reaching out to stylists and models to put everything together.

“It’s really a celebration,” Ferguson said. “There is a politicization of Black hair, so we still want to emphasize the more radical side of why we celebrate our hair.”

Though this event centers on the diversity of hairstyles and the thought that goes into styling Black hair, the BSU hopes to open a conversation about the politicization of Black hair and to use politics in a supportive way. The event is meant to open a conversation about embracing cultural diversity through a celebration of Black hair and the Black community as a whole.

“It’s open to everybody,” Ferguson said. “I hope that people come.”

This is just one event that the BSU has planned for their Black History Month campaign, so those interested should keep an eye out for more. In the meantime, make sure to go to Old Union Hall at 7 p.m. this Friday, February 17, for a grand celebration of creativity, artistic expression and — above all — Black hair.