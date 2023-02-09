Shows like "Orange is the New Black" and "Community" use the theme of love and relationships in special holiday episodes.

Love is in the air, and also on television. Valentine’s Day is a perfect time for shows to release episodes revolving around the romantic relationships of their main characters. These themed episodes provide refreshing spins and a break from the progress of the season. Many types of shows partake in this adventure, but the most prevalent are sitcoms, such as “Friends,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Fraiser” and “The Office.” Without further ado, here are the best Valentines Day themed episodes.

“Frasier”: Out With Dad (Season 7)

“Frasier” is known for its insane antics, bouts of confusion and hilarious character. In the season 7 episode, Frasier and his father, Martin Crane go to an opera where Frasier becomes infatuated with a woman there. The woman’s mother, named Helen Moskowitz, takes an interest in Crane, however. Crane doesn’t have any feelings back for Moskowitz but instead of being honest with her, he tells her that he’s into men. Moskowitz tries to set up Crane with his uncle, who is also gay. Antics ensue as Frasier tries to keep things good with the woman even though Crane has to keep going with the facade. Like every classic episode of “Frasier,” the episode is filled with excitement and ridiculous comedy that still makes it one of the funniest shows of all time.

“Parks and Recreation:” Galentines Day (Season 2)

Galentine’s Day is great for being a fictional holiday tradition created for “Parks and Recreation.” This sitcom is one of the best to hit the small screen, including comedic pros Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari and an overlooked actor named Chris Pratt. “Galentines Day” features Leslie Knope having brunch with her friends and mother. In this episode, Knope tries to set up her mom with an old flame from her past, but things go wrong. The man she wants to set her up with is someone all the way from 1968. They met but never saw each other again.

“Orange is the New Black:” You Also Have A Pizza (Season 2)

“Orange is the New Black” is one of Netflix’s first hit shows, centering on an ensemble of women in a female prison. The show endeared watchers with relatable characters, smart social commentary and fascinating plot lines. Their second season episode is a Valentines Day themed episode that focuses on fun holiday activities such as baking cookies, having romantic issues and sharing their versions of what love actually is. A star of the episode is Samira Wiley’s Poussey Washington. Washington was a fan-favorite character and her honest, fresh take on the definition of love in the episode is nothing short of heartwarming.

“It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia:” The Gang Tends Bars (Season 12)

The gang, consisting of Frank Reynolds, Dennis Reynolds, Mac, Dee Reynolds and Charlie Kelly, decides to actually work at the bar the show takes place in for the first time ever. In a sitcom that defies every stereotype featuring immoral characters, “It’s Always Sunny” takes the Valentine’s Day episode and turns it on its head. Dennis tries to corral everyone into doing their jobs but the gang does what it does best, which is not productive. Dee is upset at Kelly for not reciprocating her V-day card to him and Kelly is upset with Frank and his tapeworm. In the end, Mac gets Dennis a present, which you will have to see to fully believe, but it does the Valentine’s Day theme justice in line with the tone of the show.

“Community” Communication Studies (Season 1)

One of the best sitcoms in recent memory is “Community,” created by Dan Harmon. Starring Joel Mchale, Allison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi and Yvette Nicole Brown. The first season of the show starts pretty standardly with normal sitcom tropes but the writing is still top-tier. In the episode, Troy and Pierce (played by Donald Glover and Chevy Chase, respectively) don’t receive any V-day gifts and instead send ones to themselves. Ben Chang (played by Ken Jeong) makes fun of them, so some of the study group decide to prank him in hopes of revenge. The episode revolves around a group of friends trying to make each other feel better but going about it in the wrong way. “Communication Studies” showcases what the show does best, which is presenting a flawed group of people that are trying their best, even if backfires sometimes.