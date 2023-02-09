No plans for Valentine's Day? Try watching one of these rom-coms to get in the Valentine's spirit.

Whether or not you have someone to spend the holiday with, Valentine’s Day — or the whole month of February — is the perfect time to watch your favorite romantic comedies. Here are 10 rom-coms to watch this Valentine’s season to help get you in the spirit.

“Notting Hill”

This 1999 movie starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, while incredibly popular around its release, is underrated when it comes to the best romantic comedies. This film follows William Thacker, a divorced bookstore owner who meets Anna Scott, a famous American actress who wanders into his store and changes his life. While many parts of this film are spectacular, a highlight of this film is the amazing soundtrack, with perfect songs for every scene.

“10 Things I Hate About You”

1999 was a great year for rom-coms. “10 Things I Hate About You” is an iconic film starring Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gorden Levitt and Larisa Oleynik. Inspired by Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” this movie tells the story of two totally different sisters — beautiful, popular Bianca and angry, rebellious Kat. When new student Cameron falls for Bianca, who is not allowed to date until Kat does, he devises a plan to set Kat up with the crazy Patrick Verona so he can create his own romance. This movie is funny, strange, sweet and can be watched again and again.

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, this amazing film follows economics professor Rachel Chu. Rachel flies to Singapore to attend a wedding and meet her boyfriend Nick’s family, and upon her arrival, learns that he comes from one of the richest families in Singapore. As Rachel adjusts to this lavish experience, she has to deal with the disapproval from Nick’s mother. Based on a book of the same name, this movie is a shining star in the modern romance genre.

“The Big Sick”

If you’re hopeless romantic looking for a beautiful, true story, “The Big Sick” is the perfect film for you. This 2017 romantic comedy is the story of how comedian Kumail Nanjiani met his wife Emily. You can watch their relationship’s journey through the hardships of a disapproving family and sickness in this witty and sweet film.

“Set It Up”

If you’re looking for a newer rom-com, check out “Set It Up,” starring Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu. Harper and Charlie are underappreciated, stressed assistants who set their bosses up to give themselves some free time, and through this, manage to find a love story of their own.

“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”

This film, starring Michael Cera and Kat Dennings, tells the story of bass player Nick and Norah’s adventure one night. They search for the mysterious band “Where’s Fluffy” and Norah’s lost friend Caroline, while they keep bumping into their exes. This film is creative and funny, and it’s definitely a change from the classic rom-com formula you might usually see.

“Love, Rosie”

Best friends Rosie and Alex, played by Lily Collins and Sam Claflin, are separated by thousands of miles and constant bad timing, yet they constantly find their way back to each other. While some may find this movie cheesy, it is a sweet and funny addition to your list of films to watch this season.

“When Harry Met Sally”

Starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, this film follows Harry and Sally as they go from disliking each other to becoming best friends, and ultimately to something more. The two meet again and again through the years, and the film has real clips of couples telling their own love stories, creating a unique and sweet watch. This movie is full of iconic scenes and lines and has stayed a favorite since its release in 1989.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

When journalist Andie Anderson — played by Kate Hudson — sets out to write an article about how to make a guy lose interest in 10 days, she meets Benjamin Berry — Matthew McConaughey — who is trying to prove the opposite and make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days. This film, while popular since 2003, has gained recent buzz from TikTok, and for good reason.

“Enchanted”

When Giselle, or Amy Adams, is sent away from her animated magical world to New York City without her Prince Charming, played by James Marsden, she meets Robert, played by Patrick Dempsey — a divorce lawyer. Although this film is not usually the first thought when you think of classic rom-coms, it is unique, funny and nostalgic, and is most definitely a must-watch this Valentine’s day.