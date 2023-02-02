From watching the hit film "Groundhog Day" to making dirt pie, Groundhog Day can be celebrated in a variety of ways.

While Valentine’s Day might be the hottest holiday in the month of February, it is preceded by Groundhog Day on Feb. 2. In fact, Groundhog Day might just be the most important holiday of winter because it determines whether winter will last for another six weeks or if spring will arrive early. Although Groundhog Day is a relatively low-profile holiday compared to the big hitters like Christmas or New Year’s Eve, here are five ways to celebrate the criminally underrated holiday.

Tune in to your local groundhog’s forecast

Punxsutawney Phil might be the most famous groundhog to give his forecast, but there are many other groundhogs that also moonlight as meteorologists on Groundhog Day. This includes Essex Ed at the Turtle Back Zoo in New Jersey, Dunkirk Dave in Western New York, Buckeye Chuck from Ohio and so many more across the United States and Canada. If the groundhog sees their shadow, then winter will continue for six weeks, but if they do not, then spring will start early.

Watch the hit film “Groundhog Day”

While Groundhog Day has roots in 16th century Germany and Punxsutawney Phil himself has been giving predictions since 1887, the holiday gained massive popularity due to the 1993 film “Groundhog Day.” The film stars Bill Murray as a television weatherman who gets stuck in a time loop on, believe it or not, Groundhog Day. The film was an instant classic and an all-time great romantic comedy with excellent lead performances from Murray and Andie MacDowell and a heartwarming message about being kind to others.

Host a Groundhog Day Party

If you need an excuse to throw a party on a Thursday night, then Groundhog Day is the perfect reason. Encourage your attendees to dress up as groundhogs and give a prize to the best costume. Other fun activities include watching Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction or having a watch party for the film “Groundhog Day.” Holidays should be a time for family and friends to get together, and Groundhog Day is no different.

Spend time in nature

Groundhog Day is a unique holiday because it encourages humans to be more active in our relationship with nature. The idea of a groundhog predicting the weather is quite silly, but the message at the core of the holiday is a positive one — that we should respect the natural world around us more. Some ideas for how to celebrate this aspect of Groundhog Day at Binghamton University include going on a hike in the nature preserve or visiting the greenhouse in Science III. Another fun Groundhog Day activity is to go searching for animals, on-campus or off, Baxter included.

Still looking for ways to celebrate? Try making Dirt Pie!

Ingredients:

25 Oreo cookies

One cup powdered sugar

Four tbsp. (1/2 stick) butter, softened

One (eight oz.) package cream cheese, softened

Two boxes instant vanilla pudding

Three 1/2 cups milk

One (12 oz.) container Cool Whip

Gummy worms/groundhogs (optional)

Directions:

1. Blend Oreos in a blender until cookies look like dirt.

2. Mix butter, cream cheese and sugar together until smooth.

3. Blend pudding, milk and Cool Whip together.

4. Combine pudding and cream cheese mixture together until smooth.

5. In a 9×13-inch pan, layer half of the blended cookies, then the pudding and cream cheese mixture and then the rest of the cookies.

6. Decorate with gummy worms/groundhogs on top.