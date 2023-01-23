From a capella competitions to thought-provoking plays, there are plenty of upcoming performances on campus to look forward to in the coming weeks.

With a new semester comes the chance to see the many amazing arts performances Binghamton University has to offer. From a cappella shows to thought-provoking plays, here are some exciting events being put on by BU’s best performers.

ICCA Quarterfinals Competition (Jan. 28)

The Varsity Vocals International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) is college a cappella’s biggest tournament, drawing competitors from hundreds of institutions. On Jan. 28, the ICCA Central Quarterfinal will be taking place in Watters Theater at 7 p.m. Four of BU’s a capella groups — the Harpur Harpeggios, Binghamton Treblemakers, Rhythm Method and The Binghamtonics — will be facing off against competitors like Cornell University and Penn State University. Only the top two finalists will advance on to the ICCA Central Semifinal, and with any luck, a BU group will be among those advancing.

Stranger Things, Chapter Tamasha 2023 (Feb. 4)

While the wait for season five may still be on, the Indian International Student Union is here to quell your longing for Stranger Things content with their dance performance “Stranger Things, Chapter Tamasha 2023.” The club has cast its performers as characters from the iconic Netflix show, from Steve Harrington to Jim Hopper, and the event will also feature performances by Binghamton Bhangra, Binghamton Masti, Black Dance Repertoire, Quimbamba and SBU Junoon. The event will be held in the Osterhout Concert Theater on Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. It is going to be a totally tubular night so buy your tickets from Jan. 19 to Feb. 3 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for $10 at Bartle Breezeway.

Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine (Feb. 11)

On Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. in the Osterhout Concert Theater, the renowned Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine will be performing. The orchestra, which will be led by conductor Theodore Kuchar, will be performing Ukrainian pieces such as Yevhen Stankovych’s Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Flute and String Orchestra, as well as Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26 and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 6 in D Minor, Op. 60. It’s sure to be a moving afternoon of beautiful music performed by an ensemble of remarkable musicians.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (Feb. 25)

If you’re looking for an evening of laughter and fun, make sure to catch Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo at the Osterhout Concert Theater on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. This all-male comedy ballet company has been around for almost 50 years, and their shows fuse masterful, precise dance and remarkable physicality with their equally impressive flare for comedy. Students can get their tickets for $10.

Thrive, or What You Will (Feb. 23 to 26)

Near the end of February, the BU Theatre Department will be putting on several performances of the play Thrive, Or What You Will [an epic] in Watters Theater. Written by LM Feldman, the play centers around Jeanne Baret, a gender-nonconforming 18th-century herb woman on her journey navigating the globe. Make sure to get your tickets for the show, which will be put on on Feb. 23, 24 and 25 at 8 p.m., as well as Feb. 25 and 26 at 2 p.m.