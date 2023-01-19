Eight new tracks were added to the DLC of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Dec. 7.

The most recent wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass DLC was released by Nintendo in December, featuring eight new races spread throughout two cups — the Rock Cup and Moon Cup. The races are all tracks from previous Mario Kart games that have been updated for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Here is a comprehensive review of the eight new races.

London Loop (Tour): 2.25 out of 5 stars

The first race in the new wave might just be the weakest, as London Loop is a needlessly difficult yet boring race. Continuing the booster pass tradition of having a race based on a city to start each cup, London Loop feels like a repeat of the previous city tracks — as it offers nothing new to the table. Furthermore, each lap is much too long and they all have different paths, making the race complicated and difficult to learn because it does not repeat itself.

Boo Lake (GBA): 3.25 out of 5 stars

Boo Lake, hailing from Mario Kart: Super Circuit, is a fun, if forgettable, race. The highlights of the race are the parts that dip underwater and the neat shortcuts that can be accessed with a mushroom. Unlike London Loop, Boo Lake is quite short as a race and goes by a little too quickly, as it lacks the breadth that the truly memorable races have.

Rock Rock Mountain (3DS): 3.5 out of 5 stars

This race is a solid addition to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rolodex that offers a fun aesthetic and simple track design that combine to deliver a satisfying race. While Rock Rock Mountain is by no means one of the best tracks in the game, it is a reliably fun race that has some great parts, such as when racers go airborne across the mountains or have to dodge boulders while driving up a steep hill.

Maple Treeway (Wii): 4.25 out of 5 stars

Maple Treeway is a delightful race that improves upon the original track from Mario Kart Wii with stunning graphics. The layout of the track is essentially the same as the original and honors the legacy of the race while updating it for a more modern gaming console. Highlights of the race include driving through bunches of leaves to discover hidden items and doing tricks off of tree roots to gain speed.

Berlin Byways (Tour): 2.75 out of 5 stars

Like the other city-based track in this wave, Berlin Byways feels too derivative of its predecessors and is a waste of a track. The reason that Berlin Byways is ranked ahead of London Loop is that it is not as long, which means it goes by a little faster. Furthermore, there is a cool part of the track where racers have to dodge falling Whomps and Thwomps.

Peach Gardens (DS): 4 out of 5 stars

This might be the most controversial race in the booster pass, as a major change was made to the track. In Mario Kart DS, the third lap of the track is the same as the first two, while the new version of the race has racers run through the course in reverse on the third lap. While some may be upset by the change, it works to keep the race from getting stale and offers a fun chance for racers to take to the skies as they glide over select parts of the garden.

Merry Mountain (Tour): 3.75 out of 5 stars

Unlike the first two races in this wave from Mario Kart Tour, Merry Mountain is not based on a city and instead capitalizes on its winter holiday theme. The track captures a crisp, snowy, dusk atmosphere that transports the racer to a mountain that feels as though it could be at the North Pole. One of the coolest parts of the track is a shortcut near the start of each lap where racers can drive across rustic wooden train tracks.

Rainbow Road (3DS): 4.75 out of 5 stars

The fourth edition of Rainbow Road to be on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is easily the best course in wave three — and one of the best races in the game, period. This version of Rainbow Road has three different laps, but they are not needlessly confusing like London Loop. This track utilizes its space theme well by taking racers across moons, planet rings and more — despite the lack of oxygen in space.

Wave three Rating: 3.75 out of 5 stars