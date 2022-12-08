Debuting his album at at Peterson's Tavern, Cornwell puts on a show that shifts from a mixture of dark and sultry R&B elements to a more intimate and mellow soundtrack.

“VELVETSTONE,” Matthew Cornwell’s latest release, is the perfect marriage of R&B and Indie. That combination may sound weird to most, but Cornwell is truly reinventing music and his fans are definitely here for it.

In comparison to his previous albums, Cornwell wanted “VELVETSTONE” to portray the aspects of life that most people neglect to talk about. The parts where people admit to their own wrongdoings. He specifically wanted this album to portray the past few years of his own life and his growth through that time, serving as an apology to everyone that he has hurt in his past. That being said, Cornwell wanted his fans to do the same when they were listening to themselves. He wanted everyone to feel what was trying to be said and to be vulnerable, not being afraid to admit when they are wrong.

Debuting his album at Peterson’s Tavern, located right here on Main Street, Cornwell chose to showcase his music with an unusual approach. He took to the natural layout of the restaurant and used it to his advantage to depict his vision, making the listening experience so much more unique.

“VELVETSTONE” consists of two parts — the first being more R&B and dark, symbolizing the dark times of Cornwell’s life as he was hurting the people that he loved, and the second part, which was more sanguine and mellow, represented him coming to a realization about his actions and changing to be a better person. The album is essentially a two-part album, however, the division is metaphorical and the transition is evident as you listen.

“I’m proud of it,” Cornwell said. “There’s a lot of truth in the writing and there was a lot of growth through the process, and I hope that when people listen they remember to be gentle with themselves and with others.”

He started working on the first part of his album, the one that was more R&B and dark, on the first floor of the bar/restaurant. The dark and ominous ambiance made the area more intimate and ultimately the perfect atmosphere for experiencing that part of the album. This evoked feelings of sadness and pain and made you really think about your own personal wrongdoings and actions, just as Cornwell intended on doing.

As time went on, he took to the second floor to finish debuting “VELVETSTONE,” but this time, transitioned to the more mellow side of the album. The aesthetic of the upstairs restaurant was the complete opposite in comparison to the downstairs. The upstairs was depicted to be more airy and fun and lighthearted and, as you made your way to the top, the mood of the night also changed as well. This change in scenery represented his newfound growth and evolution and allowed fans to experience the album in a way that was delightfully eccentric. It showed everyone that even through the darkest of days, you can rise above.

His song “Binghamton,” which can be categorized as alternative and indie, was written as a tribute to the city where he grew up in. He makes comments about people in his life and events that have occurred, which have shaped him into the person that he is today. It is a beautiful song and is a fan favorite on the album.

Kaitlyn Drennan, a senior majoring in integrative neuroscience, is a major fan of Cornwell. Drennan praised the artist’s work.

“Matthew Cornwell is truly one of Binghamton’s hidden gems and I can’t wait to see what more he has in store,” Drennan said. “He is such a beautiful artist and his career deserves to go so far.”

“VELVETSTONE” can be found on the online music store Bandcamp.