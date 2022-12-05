Meditation is among the many de-stress opportunities available as finals week draws near.

Finals are undoubtedly one of the most stressful times for students throughout the semester. Big exams and papers are the only things on our minds, but sometimes the mind should be cleared. All around Binghamton University, there will be de-stress events to provide a relaxing break from the overwhelming mental agitation of finals week. Here are some of the best ones to check out.

De-stress before finals event (Cayuga Hall, Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m.)

Sometimes, the best answer to stress is in a form of pet therapy. At Cayuga Hall in College-in-the-Woods, therapy dogs will be hanging out for you to play and give love to. Being around dogs can be energizing and a helpful distraction from the most stressful week for students.

Mindfulness and Meditation with RA Joe and RA Victoria (Lehman Hall, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.)

Mindfulness and meditation provides huge benefits to recovering from stress. Meditation has been known to improve mental clarity, concentration and self-control. At Hinman College’s Lehman Hall, students can come and practice techniques of relaxation and mindfulness for finals week.

Pickleball Basics with Campus Recreation (East Gym Gymnasium, Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m.)

Pickleball is a curious sport that has been in increasing in popularity over the years. Mixing badminton, tennis and ping-pong, pickleball is a fun time for anyone to play no matter what the experience level. Trying to be active and doing something new is a perfect way to de-stress from finals. Campus Recreation will be hosting the event and explaining the rules of the game, providing opportunities to play with two to four players.

Free Chair Massage with Campus Recreation (East Gym, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.)

A little-known fact about Campus Recreation is that they offer massage therapy. Helping to reduce irritation, free chair massages will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis in the Wellness Suite on the lower level of the East Gym Recreation Center.

Finals Destination Stress Prep (Johnson Hall, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.)

At Johnson Hall, you can make finals care packages full of fun snacks, listen to some chill lo-fi music and get tips on how to manage stress effectively in finals week. The event will feature toys, snacks, stickers and much more.

CRAM JAM! (Appalachian Collegiate Center, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m.)

Cram Jam will feature student activities, entertainment and music — with a breakfast-themed menu at the Appalachian Collegiate Center — for the most productive and relaxing late-night study session. Student band Dr. Dana and the Jam Dept. will be performing on stage to provide what will surely be an awesome musical experience for stressed-out students.

Visions S’mores and Hot Cocoa Bar! (Union Marketplace Fireplace Lounge, Dec. 13 at 12 p.m.)

Sponsored by Visions Federal Credit Union, free offerings of s’mores and hot cocoa will be presented with different varieties of s’mores at the Marketplace. Crushed candy canes and marshmallows for the cocoa will be available as well. A cozy, winter beverage with one of the essential fireplace desserts provides a great opportunity to kick your feet back and not worry for a little bit.