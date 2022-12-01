First Friday is a showcase of Binghamton's exciting and varied art world.

In the month of December, First Friday has a multitude of exciting events to explore and discover from the innovative art world of Binghamton. Starting on Friday, Dec. 2, exhibits ranging from a Medieval Italian Night to a gingerbread display will be open for all to check out.

Dec. 2 to Jan. 28 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery (204 State St.)

Titled “That Was Then,” this exhibit will feature Orazio Salati’s work from 30 years ago, completed using the Photo Peinture technique. The exhibit will also feature pottery from Fern P. Lynn.

Dec. 1 to Dec. 24 at Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St.)

The “Member Holiday Show” is an annual event that features artisan works such as pottery, fiber, jewelry, wood and more. Members of the gallery will also showcase fine art and photography.

Dec. 2 at Muckles! (60 Court St.)

At 6 p.m., a gallery exhibit will feature art from local artists Mike Ricciardi, Jonathan Cohen and Dan Simonds. A live screen printing will also be featured of holiday designs, where proceeds go to benefitting Toys for Tots.

Dec. 1 to Feb. 1 at the Bundy Museum of History and Art (129 Main St.)

Binghamton University students, in collaboration with the Bundy Museum of History and Art, have created artwork that correlates to the architecture, collection and history of Bundy Museum. Shown as installations located throughout the Bundy Museum, students explored the Bundy family and their legacy involving architecture and technology.

Dec. 2 to Jan. 2 at The Bundy Museum of History and Art (129 Main St.)

“What We Did in the Shadows” is a third-floor exhibit by AmarA*jk, who are artists from Triangle, New York. They have been exhibiting art since their marriage 10 years ago, and are known for their experimental style. The duo also designs sets for Trivia-Cities Opera. In this exhibit, they explore the movement of light and darkness with images in acrylic, oil and ink.

Dec. 2 to Jan. 31 at Binghamton Photo (32 Cedar St.)

A digital photography exhibit by Julian Paugh, “How I See It” is a love letter to Paugh’s grandfather and close friend. Additionally, the exhibit is a tribute to Binghamton focusing on its architecture, nature, aviation and astronomy.

Dec. 2 at the University Downtown Center (67 Washington St.)

This pop-up event will be a celebration of Italian and Medieval Studies at BU, starting at 5:30 p.m. BU students and faculty will give Italian and medieval-themed presentations, as well as an Italian open mic. At the end of the event, the Italian music trio Eramo-Saletti-Tadayon will perform their world famous selection of songs using different languages and traditional Mediterranean instruments.

Dec. 2 at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier Kids Commons Gallery (60 Morgan Rd.)

December’s First Friday will feature the grand opening of gingerbread creations from the community, based on themes from children’s literature. “Storybook Village of Gingerbread” will show off creations from preschool and elementary students, as well as girl scout troops. Individual gingerbread fans will have chances to show their creations too, and the best gingerbread will be voted on. Giant gingerbreads by local artists will also be featured. Last but not least, hot chocolate and a viewing of a giant gingerbread house will be offered in the Kids Common Cafe. This gingerbread-filled event will begin at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.