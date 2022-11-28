Themes of consuming guilt and forgiveness in Stephen King's "Carrie" were delivered through suprisingly upbeat songs.

Amid the peaceful fall season comes a psychological thriller-musical that would make anyone either scream or sing along — whichever suits you. Based on Stephen King’s novel, “Carrie: The Musical” is comprised of surprisingly upbeat songs and multiple humorous moments, put on by the Dickinson Community Players (DCP), a talented group of students.

Carrie White, a ridiculed and lonely girl at both school and home, discovers powers she never knew she had, resulting in what can only be described as a bloodbath — literally. Lauren Hoffmann, a senior majoring in psychology, played Carrie with grace and elegance. Every song sung by Hoffmann captured the audience’s attention, demanding to be seen and heard, as Carrie would have wished. You could not help but feel for her — as almost everyone in her life had bad intentions — and begin to excuse her actions, even as the final acts of the play commenced.

All the songs in “Carrie: The Musical” told a powerful story, and revealed the innermost thoughts of the characters, even if they seemed surface-level and shallow at first. “Dreamer in Disguise,” sung by Paul Ciesluk, a junior majoring in environmental studies who played Tommy Ross, became a turning point in the musical, when the focal point became not just Carrie, but the other students as well. It was a sincere revelation that allowed both the audience and characters to become more emotionally attached.

The looping between the interrogation scenes and the present moments in the music made for an intriguing plot timeline and structure. It presented the unspoken question — how could something go so horribly in such a small amount of time? That question was answered rather quickly, in one of the first scenes, as the tensions and emotions of Carrie were bound to boil over in horrifying ways.

Carrie’s mother, Margaret, played by Kate O’Neill, a junior majoring in industrial and systems engineering, was a surprisingly diverse and interesting part, whose character arc likely left many feeling unsatisfied and confused. The degradation of her character and her decisions regarding the care of her daughter made it seem like she was the real villain, never allowing Carrie to do normal things and lead a normal life. O’Neill’s portrayal of Margaret was refreshing and lovely to see. She really embodied the character’s dark and neglectful side, while also allowing for her religious and caring side to shine, explaining her actions regarding Carrie.

The themes of the musical, although subtle at first, became increasingly prominent and relevant as the play continued. Despite being written in 1974 and then adapted into a musical in 1988, Carrie’s themes of disguises and facades, the consuming nature of guilt and forgiveness can all be applied and learned from today.

The audience could not help but be enraptured by the parallels presented in the “Do Me a Favor” song, where Chris Hargensen — played by Faith Orzeck, a freshman double-majoring in psychology and philosophy, politics and law — and Sue Snell — played by Carly Bales, a senior double-majoring in biology and psychology — begged for different things from their respective partners. It was very reminiscent of the iconic choice between the devil or the angel on your shoulder.

Overall, “Carrie: The Musical” was an enjoyable experience with heartfelt songs and a beneficial lesson.