Here are five hot chocolate recipes to try this holiday season, including a peppermint hot chocolate.

With the cold weather approaching, here are five different takes on the classic hot chocolate drink to help you stay warm.

There is nothing quite as comforting as settling down at the end of the day with a nice, warm drink and a mug of hot chocolate, which is certainly one of life’s simplest pleasures. The quickly approaching winter makes now the perfect time to explore the vastly different takes on hot chocolate that are out there. Spruce up this classic holiday drink this winter with a little more than marshmallows using some of these unique recipes.

Classic Hot Chocolate

We’ll begin with the foundation for these recipes — a luscious, classic hot chocolate that is delicious on its own or paired with marshmallows or whipped cream.

Ingredients:

4 cups milk

¼ cup cocoa powder

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ cup bittersweet or semisweet chocolate (chips or bar, chopped)

Pure vanilla extract, to taste

A dash of salt

Directions:

1. Combine milk, cocoa powder and sugar in a saucepan over low-medium heat until well combined.

2. Add chocolate and stir constantly until the chocolate is entirely melted and combined with the milk mixture.

3. Whisk in vanilla and salt to taste. Serve immediately.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

This next take is another well-loved combination. Serve with some candy canes for a particularly festive take!

Ingredients:

¼ cup cream

1½ cup milk

½ teaspoon cup cocoa powder

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

¼ cup bittersweet or semisweet chocolate (chips or bar, chopped)

1 tablespoon peppermint baking chips (like Andes)

Directions:

1. Combine milk, cocoa powder and sugar in a saucepan over low-medium heat until well combined.

2. Add chocolate and peppermint chips, stirring constantly until the chocolate is entirely melted and combined with the milk mixture.

3. Whisk in vanilla and salt to taste. Serve immediately.

Boozy White Chocolate Pumpkin Hot Cocoa

For all the pumpkin lovers out there mourning the end of pumpkin spice season — make it last all winter with this spin on a classic.

Ingredients:

2½ cup milk

½ cup white chocolate chips

¼ can pumpkin puree

¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 oz Kahlua (or bourbon)

Directions:

1. Melt the white chocolate into ½ cup milk over medium heat on the stovetop, stirring constantly.

2. Once the chocolate is entirely melted, add the remaining milk, pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice.

3. Pour into your mug and add your Kahlua. Serve immediately.

Mulled Wine Hot Chocolate

This take on hot chocolate requires a bit more effort, but it is perfect for a lively holiday party.

Ingredients:

1 cups water

½ cup cocoa powder

⅔ cup dark chocolate chips

½ cup soft brown sugar

2 cinnamon sticks

4 star anise

8-10 cloves

½ teaspoon dried ginger

1 orange, sliced

1 bottle (750 mL) mulled wine

½ cup fresh or frozen cranberries

Directions:

1. Add cocoa powder, cinnamon sticks, star anise, cloves, ginger and chocolate chips to a large saucepan. Pour in the water, then add the sugar and orange slices.

2. Heat on medium heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar has dissolved, then turn down the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Pour in the mulled wine. Heat gently for another minute or two until warmed through (don’t boil), then turn off the heat.

3. Garnish with cranberries and orange slices. Perfect for serving throughout the evening.

Mexican Hot Chocolate

This final form of hot chocolate requires a few different ingredients from the previous recipes, but it is well worth the trip to the store. It is traditionally made with a molinillo, a wooden whisk which is rolled between one’s palms to mix everything together and create foam, but a metal whisk works just as well.

Ingredients:

4¼ cups water or milk

2 bars of Mexican drinking chocolate (the easiest brands to find are “Abuelita” by Nestlé and Ibarra)

4 cinnamon sticks

Optional: a dash of cayenne

Directions:

1. Pour milk or water into a tall narrow pot over very low heat and stir in chocolate once the liquid has warmed up. Gently stir until fully combined.

2. Once the chocolate is fully dissolved, vigorously froth the drink with a molinillo or whisk until it becomes frothy and creamy. Serve immediately.