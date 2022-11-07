The Women’s Student Union is putting on its annual benefit show, titled “The Witching Hour,” departing from its previous “She’s Aloud” series.

With "Witching Hour" as this year's theme, the show is rebranding to a more intersectional direction.

The Women’s Student Union (WSU) will be hosting its annual benefit show next Thursday in the University Union Undergrounds, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

This year, in light of the Supreme Court decision that altered the last 50 years of abortion precedent, WSU is tailoring the event to raise money for abortion funds. Although previous shows have been titled “She’s Aloud,” this year WSU is switching gears. The new name of the annual event will be “Witching Hour.”

KT Fitzgerald, president of WSU and a senior double-majoring in psychology and women, gender and sexuality studies, reported on the reasoning behind the title change.

“As an organization, we’re intersectional feminists, so we embrace transfeminism and feminism that welcomes everybody,” Fitzgerald said. “We wanted to move away from the cis-normativity in that title. We also just wanted to revamp the show entirely, so we chose ‘Witching Hour’ to be in line with the fall theme and also demonstrate the sort-of feminist rebellion that we are trying to emulate.”

Money raised at “Witching Hour” will be donated to The Collective Power Fund, a reproductive justice organization that distributes funds toward abortion costs, transportation to clinics, child care and other related expenses.

In addition to raising money toward abortion funds, Fitzgerald said donations will also be contributed to the Houseless Outreach Program.

“Stakeholders of Broome Country will be tabling and collecting things like gloves, hats, hand warmers, etc., as well as cash donations for their efforts within the Binghamton community,” Fitzgerald said.

The event is planned to cross awareness with entertainment, as attendees can expect to see a lineup of student bands, including “Happy To Be Here” and “From The Bronx,” as well as an array of food and beverage options. Fitzgerald offered a glimpse of what next Thursday has in store.

“This event is going to have some spoken word, we’re going to have lots of bands playing, there will be music and the food co-op will be offering food and beverages,” Fitzgerald said. “There will be raffle prizes and people will be able to purchase raffle tickets or donate an item to [the] Stakeholders in exchange for a free raffle ticket. Prizes include a local restaurant gift card basket, a self-care basket or a game night basket.”

The WSU has devoted a large amount of time and energy toward this year’s benefit show, according to Fitzgerald, who touched on some ways the organization has been preparing.

“We’ve been collaborating with Stakeholders on tabling, getting performance contracts done through bands, advertising the event and overall just making sure that everything runs smoothly,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s taken a lot of time and effort, but I think it’ll turn out great, especially because the cause that we are raising funds for this year is particularly important right now.”

Students will be able to join the WSU for a night of live music, food and fun prizes as the organization continues to raise both awareness and money toward the cause of abortion access.