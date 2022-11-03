"Midnights" features many excellent songs that are great additions to Taylor Swift's discography.

Here are the top 10 songs in Taylor Swift's "Midnights" album.

1. Snow On The Beach (ft. Lana Del Rey)

“Snow On The Beach” has a similar sound as one of Taylor Swift’s recent albums, “folklore,” specifically with the song “mirrorball,” as both tracks have overarching notes of glittering instrumentals. For a song featuring Lana Del Rey, it could use more of her soft and dreamy vocals, but her and Swift’s harmonies are nonetheless beautiful — as their voices complement each other.

2. Bigger Than The Whole Sky

This is one of the saddest songs on this album. Sad breakup songs are what Swift has been known for, but there are sadder things than breakups. “Every single thing to come has turned to ashes” — a lot of times the pain of losing someone is followed by the habit of blaming yourself for it. While “Bigger Than The Whole Sky” leans toward a more ambiguous message about losing something — or someone — it adds an element of emotional depth that was otherwise lacking in Swift’s standard edition of “Midnights.”

3. You’re On Your Own, Kid

“You’re On Your Own, Kid” provides a feeling of nostalgia for a bad memory. The song takes you through a journey of self-love to the ultimate realization that you are exactly where you need to be. Swift is famously known for her track five songs as they have some of her most vulnerable lyrics. “You’re On Your Own, Kid” proves to be no exception to this legacy. With Swift’s classic craft for storytelling, she turns this track into one all about personal encouragement.

4. Sweet Nothing

“Sweet Nothing” was cowritten with Joe Alwyn, Swift’s current romantic partner, which makes it that much sweeter. The title is perfect for the lullaby-like tune — a love song through and through. The instrumentals are simple, which allows for Swift’s flawless vocals to shine through.

5. Labyrinth

“Labyrinth” has a very dreamy vibe and pitched-down vocals for the second half of the song. In the background, there are distant haunting clock tower bell chimes that crescendo into the chorus. You can hear Swift coming to a realization as she repeatedly says, “Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love.”

6. Maroon

“Maroon” is a song that focuses on remembering someone you drank with romantically in your 20s which is extremely relatable. Swift does some of her best work here with her storytelling.

7. Midnight Rain

“Midnight Rain” positions Swift as the player. Swift is clearly speaking about her past relationship with a romantic interest and switches the narrative to take the blame instead.

8. Anti-Hero

“Anti-Hero” is an exploration of Swift’s personal insecurities and feelings of being a failure. The elements of synth-pop emulate Swift’s self-criticism. “Anti-Hero” is essentially Swift’s version of a personal diss track.

9. Karma

“Karma” is Swift’s danciest and most upbeat song on the album, and is noticeably reminiscent of her “Reputation” era. This song is also flooded with metaphors such as, ‘“Cause karma is my boyfriend / Karma is a god / Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend / Karma’s a relaxing thought.” Swift personifies the idea of karma and shows her connection to it as coming from a place of growth. It allows Swift to express how she’s come to have a peaceful relationship with it.

10. Lavender Haze

The first track on the album, “Lavender Haze” explores the joy of finding comfort and safety in a person you love — a fun, bobby little number about a love bubble. Though it’s not the strongest on the album, it does effectively set the tone for the introspective and often sweet songs on “Midnights.”