Somber but beautiful, the chilly air and pretty foliage need the perfect playlist to complete an awesome road trip in autumn.

It’s that time of year — the chill in the air and the colorful foliage are telling signs that fall is here. Maybe it is your spooky season, sweater weather, pumpkin spice latte season or all of the above. College students can all agree that fall is also the season of road trips. Whether you’re heading home for fall break, going on a trip to visit friends, visiting home for Thanksgiving or even going on a drive to a pumpkin patch, a good amount of fall is experienced in the car. What better way to pass the time than a playlist that captures the cozy, colorful, nostalgic melancholy that is fall? Here are some songs perfect for a fall road trip that will truly immerse you in the feelings we so often associate with this season to make the journey ahead of you enjoyable.

“Harvest Moon” by Neil Young

Starting off the playlist with a classic, “Harvest Moon’’ is the perfect way to begin a drive on a fall day. Capturing that particular fall nostalgia, Neil Young plays a calming, acoustic masterpiece about dancing with the one he loves under the light of a uniquely fall phenomenon — the harvest moon. If the harvest moon is not enough to invoke the feeling of fall, the slow melody and rural imagery are sure to immerse you in the fall scenery.

“We Fell in Love in October” by girl in red

With October in its name, the second song on the playlist is a song that captures the melancholy feeling of fall. “We Fell in Love in October” is a simple love song about a new, blossoming relationship. True to the lyrics, because she fell in love in the month of October, girl in red expresses her love for fall. What is better than listening to a song with the perfect fall ambiance on a distinctly melancholic, fall drive?

“Leaves That Are Green” by Simon & Garfunkel

Any Simon & Garfunkel fan knows that they are quintessential to a fall playlist. Simon & Garfunkel allude to the passing of time through the description of the fall phenomenon of the changing of the leaves and an upbeat, pleasant melody. This is essential for a fall road trip playlist, as the imagery of green leaves inevitably turning brown, withering in the wind and crumbling in your hand evokes the familiar melancholy that we all experience with the changing of the seasons.

“California Dreamin” by The Mammas & The Papas

Introducing yet another classic to our playlist, The Mammas & The Papas portray how many of us feel about the fall here in upstate New York. The lyrics depict the feelings of those who are not a fan of the chilly weather associated with the colder seasons, dreaming of the warm weather in California as the leaves turn brown. Aside from the lyrics, the signature folk-rock sound that so many of us associate with fall is bound to make this an essential addition to any fall playlist.

“Ones Who Love You” by Alvvays

Our next song is one that perfectly emulates the feeling of a fall drive with its dreamy, calm, indie-pop melody. The lyrics describing taking advantage of those we love and vice versa hold a certain level of melancholy that fall also emulates, perfect to zone out to on a long drive.

“Drunk on Halloween” by Wallows

A calming, woeful yet bright song, “Drunk on Halloween” perfectly encapsulates a fall day through its alt-rock tone. While the lyrics reminisce on a breakup, this song is perfect to add to any fall playlist through its description of falling leaves and post-Halloween party heartbreak.

“Sedona” by Houndmouth

The somber, pacifying tune played by a steady guitar is one that invokes feelings of reminiscence. “Sedona,” a song with a distinctly American feel, is perfect for a long drive on a remote highway, as its lyrics and calming sound are achieved through blended harmonies that transport you into your own world.

“Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” by Bob Dylan

Returning to a classic, Bob Dylan’s songs are known for their story-telling, and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” is no exception. With a simple acoustic guitar and a slow, easy-going melody, the somber song depicts a breakup. While recognizing the shortcomings of his partner, Dylan’s ultimate message to both the listener and his partner is to not regret it or linger on it. It is okay that things went the way they did. The sound and lyrics both perfectly encapsulate the somber nature of a fall drive.