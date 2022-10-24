"Midnights" marks Swift's return to pop, but the music is more dark, honest and ambitious than ever before.

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th studio album “Midnights” debuted this past Friday. With 13 tracks in total — not including the three bonus tracks on the Target edition or seven extra tracks on the album’s surprise 3 a.m. version — Swift takes the listener on a journey of sleepless nights and what it means to lie awake in your own restless thoughts, encompassing emotions of love, fear, desire and self-criticism. Here’s an in-depth look into how she beautifully crafts this experience.

Track 1: “Lavender Haze”

“Lavender Haze,” the upbeat yet sensual opening track, illustrates the total pureness of Swift’s current relationship with Joe Alwyn and her desire to remain in the “lavender haze” of their “love spiral.” The song opens up with “meet me at midnight,” a clear indication of the progression of the rest of the album and how each song gives off an aura of reminiscing on late-night desires and fears.

Track 3: “Anti-Hero”

“Anti-Hero,” the album’s lead single, is a terrific ode to self-loathing that sees Swift more vulnerable and self-deprecating than ever before. Rather than indulging in her tendency to strike back, the song’s chorus finds Swift echoing and agreeing with her critics, openly admitting “I’m the problem, it’s me.” One particularly powerful lyric, “Midnights become my afternoons when my depression works the graveyard shift / All the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room,” marks the first time Swift has addressed with such specificity the mental health lows she’s experienced. With each verse, she divulges a new fear or hated aspect of herself, from her certainty that her “scheming” will drive away everyone she loves, to her view of herself as “a monster on the hill,” to a fear that her own children will grow up to resent and even murder her. In spite of its harrowing admissions, the song is incredibly catchy with one of the strongest melodies in the entire record, making it a wise choice for the lead single — a decision she definitely does not always nail.

Track 4: “Snow on the Beach” Ft. Lana Del Rey

“Snow on the Beach” is a lighthearted, sweet song about the surreal and almost impossible feeling of falling in love. The song is a gorgeous fusion of their two styles, mixing the beautiful but gloomier elements of Lana Del Ray’s style with some of Swift’s lighter tunes as they speak about the beauty of falling in love combined with the fear of jinxing it. The Del Rey and Swift collaboration did not disappoint. Their voices blend together perfectly, flawlessly flowing with the lyrics.

Track 5: “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

“You’re on Your Own, Kid” takes listeners on an intense and emotional ride through Swift’s emotions, with her rise to fame and experiences with life and love. The song starts off with a calm pop tune, building in intensity as the song continues. Emotional lyrics like “I gave my blood, sweat and tears for this / I hosted parties and starved my body” are vulnerable and real as Swift speaks honestly about the hardships she has faced throughout her career, such as an eating disorder that she has spoken about previously. This song takes a deep look at her self, a whirlwind of emotions that closes with “you’ve got no reason to be afraid” toward the end, bringing inspiration to sadder and vulnerable lyrics.

Track 6: “Midnight Rain”

With elements of pop and synth sounds, “Midnight Rain” makes for an intimate track about Swift wanting to break away from a past relationship. The repeated lyrics of “he wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain / he wanted a bride, I was making my own name” show the contrasting desires emulating from both individuals and, ultimately, how Swift wanted something bigger for herself. Despite leaving the relationship, Swift still reminisces on what could’ve been through the lyrics “and I never think of him / except on midnights like this,” which shows the continuing theme of how certain thoughts and situations can keep you up late into the night, wondering what could’ve been, even if you yourself ended the relationship.

Track 11: “Karma”

In 2017, Swift once sang “All I think about is karma.” Five years later, she’s finally gotten around to writing a song about her favorite law of the universe — and, against all odds, it’s a complete and utter bop. “Karma” had the potential to be overly petty and self-righteous, but instead it’s Swiftian humor at its very best. In arguably the catchiest chorus on the album, Swift sings about how, for her, karma is not something she fears, but rather all the things that have worked out in her favor — her boyfriend, cuddling with her beloved cats and the slow but inevitable ruin of her enemies. Sure, some of the lyrics are a little silly, but that’s the point — it’s not a song that takes itself seriously. It’s as breezy and fun as its addicting melody. Swift might have earned acclaim with her last two albums for her flowery prose and wistful introspection, but she’s also a reigning pop star. The kind who can write a song with a line like “Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me” and not only pull it off but also have it be a standout on an excellent album.

Track 12: “Sweet Nothing”

In the midst of vindictive plotting and heavy ruminations, “Sweet Nothing” is warm and understated, like the glow of candlelight. Swift’s hushed vocals and a keyboard are all that is needed in a song all about honoring simplicity and the domestic bliss she has found in her partner, in spite of the chaos that often dictates her life. It’s one of the best love songs she’s written about her long-time boyfriend Alwyn to date — and given that we have four albums of material, that’s saying something.

Track 13: “Mastermind”

“Mastermind” is the perfect finale for yet another incredible Swift project. She speaks about setting up schemes for love, ensuring that fate brings her and her love together. The concept, while silly, shows the beauty of their relationship, as although she set it up for them to end up together, her lover knew the whole time and did not care. This comes full circle, showing how life has a way of working out. The soft pop melody and music have the wonderful feeling of fulfillment that a final track often needs, bringing the album to a subtle and magical close.

Overall, this album was an excellent addition to Swift’s discography. There is a comforting feeling of home with “Midnights,” with songs similar to “Lover” and “Reputation,” yet they still have their own unique twist. On first listen, there was a slight feeling of disappointment after the masterpieces that were “Folklore” and “Evermore,” but after a few more listens — or an entire day with “Midnights” on repeat — it became clear that this is a no-skip album that showcases Swift’s musical skill, maturity and creativity as one of the most talented artists of her generation.

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars